New Witness Emerges in Decades-Old Racially Charged Case of Eric McGinnis

Just when the family of Eric McGinnis thought they had heard the last word regarding their son's tragic death in May 1991, a new witness has emerged. The revelation has sent shockwaves through Berrien County, Michigan, and could potentially reopen the case that was initially ruled an accidental drowning.

A Turn of Events

The witness, who has chosen to remain anonymous, has come forward with information that could alter the course of the investigation into the death of 16-year-old Eric McGinnis. The Michigan Attorney General's Office is now reviewing the new information to determine if there is enough substance to reopen the case.

McGinnis' body was found in the St. Joseph River, and the initial autopsy report ruled the death as accidental drowning. However, a report released years later by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel concluded that McGinnis' death was, in fact, a homicide.

A Racially-Charged Case

The suspect in the case, Curtis Pitts, a white man, died by suicide in 2003. McGinnis' family has long held the belief that their son's death was racially motivated and that the police did not properly investigate the case at the time. The family's attorney, Benjamin Crump, has been vocal about their pursuit of justice.

"This new witness could be the breakthrough we've been waiting for," said Crump. "The family of Eric McGinnis deserves answers, and we will continue to fight for the truth."

While the Michigan Attorney General's Office is currently reviewing the new information, it remains to be seen whether the case will indeed be reopened. The process is likely to be a long and arduous one, but the family of Eric McGinnis remains hopeful that they will finally get the justice they have been seeking for over three decades.