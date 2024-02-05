New Task Force Breathes Life into 40-Year-Old Cold Case in Stow, Massachusetts

Four decades have passed since the puzzling disappearance of Cathy Malcolmson, a 16-year-old girl from Stow, Massachusetts. The case, which has remained cold despite relentless efforts by the local police department, is now witnessing a renewed sense of hope. The Stow Police Department, under the leadership of Chief Michael Sallese, has announced the formation of a newly dedicated task force, aimed to bring closure to this longstanding mystery.

Unraveling the Threads of the Past

The task force, funded by the Edward J. Byrne Justice Assistance Grant, is set to re-examine the cold case with a fresh set of eyes, and technologies that were not available in 1985. It is the department's belief that the advancements in investigative techniques and technological capabilities could potentially unearth new evidence, and provide a much-needed breakthrough in the case.

Stirring Community Involvement

The Stow Police Department is not only relying on the prowess of modern investigative tools but is also actively seeking help from the public. They hope that with the passage of time, individuals previously hesitant to share information might now be willing to come forward. The department has set up a dedicated tip line and email for the task force, encouraging anyone who might have insights into Malcolmson's disappearance to reach out.

Adding an innovative twist to their efforts, the police department plans to produce a podcast about Malcolmson's disappearance. This podcast aims to not only keep the memory of Malcolmson alive but also to potentially reach individuals who might have crucial information, but are unaware of the ongoing investigation. Aided by the grant, this creative approach is another attempt by the Stow Police Department to ensure no stone is left unturned in their search for truth.