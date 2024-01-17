New Study Sheds Light on Different Types of Terrorist Actors

In a collaborative effort, Nottingham Trent University, His Majesty's Prison and Probation Service, and Bournemouth University have conducted a comprehensive study analyzing the characteristics and effectiveness of different types of terrorist actors in England and Wales. The research, which encompassed over 140 individuals convicted of extremist offences, found that lone actors are the least effective in carrying out attacks. In fact, only 30% of their plans come to fruition, compared to 40% of pairs and 41% of group actors.

Prevalence of Mental Health Issues

One of the most striking findings from the study is the prevalence of mental health issues among lone actors and pairs. The research revealed that 57% of lone actors and 45% of pairs have some form of mental illness, neurodivergence, or personality disorder, compared to only 10% among group actors. This indicates a clear correlation between mental health concerns and the likelihood of an individual or pair engaging in extremist activities.

Shift in Terrorist Tactics Over Time

The study also highlighted a shift in terrorist tactics over time, with a growing prominence of lone-actor attacks and a decline in group attacks. The internet has emerged as a significant factor in the radicalization and preparation for attacks, particularly for lone actors and pairs. This suggests a transformation in the way extremists operate, with digital platforms playing a crucial role in spreading extreme ideologies and facilitating the planning of attacks.

Need for Preventative Measures

The research underlines the urgent need for preventative measures, particularly for individuals with mental health issues who exhibit support for extreme views. The focus should be on those supporting Extreme Right Wing ideologies, as these individuals were found to be more likely to engage in lone-actor or pair attacks. However, the study also notes that online activity is no longer a reliable means of avoiding detection, with the majority of failed plots across all types being thwarted by police and security services.