New Mexico's Legal Complaint Reveals Alarming Child Exploitation on Meta's Platforms

A legal complaint lodged by New Mexico's Attorney General, Raul Torrez, sheds light on the disconcerting levels of child exploitation on Meta's Facebook and Instagram platforms. The complaint unveils an alarming 2021 internal estimate suggesting that as many as 100,000 children could be subjected to sexual harassment, inclusive of unsolicited adult genitalia images, on these social platforms daily.

Meta's Struggle with Child Safety

More disturbing are the revelations from a 2020 internal chat, where a Meta employee blatantly acknowledged the company's inertia in addressing child grooming, referring to child safety as an "explicit non-goal." The complaint also highlights an incident where Meta executives were prompted into action when an Apple executive's 12-year-old child was solicited on Facebook—a situation that nearly resulted in Meta's expulsion from the App Store.

Meta has countered the allegations, asserting that many of the issues highlighted have since been addressed. The company points to the implementation of over 30 tools designed to ensure young users' safety and provide support for their parents. Meta emphasized its longstanding commitment to online safety and accused the complaint of misrepresenting their efforts.

The Ongoing Lawsuit against Meta

The lawsuit accuses Facebook and Instagram of failing to shield underage users from online predators, suggesting that Meta prioritized platform growth and advertising above child safety. Despite Meta's assertions, internal data and presentations divulged in the complaint underline the issue's severity and widespread nature.

This lawsuit brings into focus Meta's historical struggle with managing harmful content. This is particularly poignant in light of whistleblower Frances Haugen's 2021 revelations that revealed the company's awareness of Instagram's potential harm to teenage girls, coupled with its failure to act.