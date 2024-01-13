New Mexico Man Sentenced to 90 Months in Prison for Hostage-Taking

Ricardo Arce III, a 44-year-old man from Chaparral, New Mexico, has been handed a 90-month prison sentence for his involvement in a hostage-taking operation. Arce’s sentencing, announced by the United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, Alexander M.M. Uballez, marks the conclusion of a rigorous judicial process, reflecting the severity of his criminal acts.

Arce’s Guilty Plea and Sentencing

Arce, alongside his co-defendants, Jonathan Matthew Gonzalez and Vicki Sowell, pled guilty to charges related to hostage-taking. On September 22, 2021, in federal court, Arce admitted to one count of conspiracy to take a hostage and two counts of hostage-taking. His 90-month sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release.

The Hostage-Taking Operation

Arce and his cohorts held two foreign nationals captive, physically assaulting them while demanding $20,000 in ransom from their families. The victims, hailing from Georgia and Honduras, faced the terror of their captivity while their families scrambled to secure their release. Arce’s admission of guilt included recorded videos of one of the hostages being assaulted, further solidifying the evidence against him.

The Consequences of Arce’s Actions

Arce’s sentence serves as a stark reminder of the heavy legal repercussions that follow such inhuman acts. The FBI’s Special Agents in Charge, John Morales of the El Paso Field Office and Raul Bujanda of the Albuquerque Field Office, were instrumental in bringing Arce’s case to a close. His co-defendants, Gonzalez and Sowell, have also faced sentences for their roles in the crime, marking a significant win in the fight against such heinous criminal activities.