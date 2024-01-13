en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

New Mexico Man Indicted for Illegal Import of Bengal Tiger Cub

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:32 am EST
New Mexico Man Indicted for Illegal Import of Bengal Tiger Cub

David Mendoza-Enriquez, a 40-year-old from New Mexico, has been federally indicted for his role in the illicit import of a Bengal tiger cub from Mexico into the United States. The indictment comes after the Albuquerque police discovered a tiger cub named ‘Duke’, confined and abandoned in a dog crate, tracing a blood trail back to a trailer on January 10, 2023.

The Shocking Discovery

The police were led to the mobile home in Albuquerque after following a trail of blood from a shooting incident. The discovery of Duke, the Bengal tiger cub, within the confines of a trailer, sparked immediate concern and alarm. The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish swiftly took custody of the traumatized animal, ensuring its safety and wellbeing.

The Unfolding Legal Drama

Mendoza-Enriquez faces charges of conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act, a federal law that prohibits the import, transport, and sale of specific types of wildlife within the U.S. He allegedly intended to sell the Bengal tiger cub for a price exceeding $16,000 via Facebook. This incident is part of a broader, ongoing investigation that has seen 15 other individuals indicted on separate and unrelated drug trafficking charges.

The Aftermath and Duke’s New Home

Following the rescue, Duke was initially housed at the Albuquerque Biopark Zoo, a temporary safe haven for the traumatized cub. However, to ensure Duke’s long-term recovery and wellbeing, he was later transferred to the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colorado. This wildlife sanctuary is renowned for its efforts in rescuing and rehabilitating animals that have been victims of illegal wildlife trade.

0
Crime United States Wildlife
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
New Mexico Man Faces Federal Charges for Importing Bengal Tiger Cub
On a frosty January morning in 2023, Albuquerque police officers stumbled upon an unusual scene: a Bengal tiger cub named Duke, confined to a dog crate in a trailer. The startling discovery led to the indictment of David Mendoza-Enriquez, a 40-year-old New Mexico resident, on federal charges for importing the cub from Mexico to the
New Mexico Man Faces Federal Charges for Importing Bengal Tiger Cub
Assault at Victoria Retailer Raises Concerns Over Chronic Offenders
11 mins ago
Assault at Victoria Retailer Raises Concerns Over Chronic Offenders
Significant Iranian Oil Smuggling Operation Busted in Sukkur
23 mins ago
Significant Iranian Oil Smuggling Operation Busted in Sukkur
Serial Offender Halim Cholmeley Receives Non-Custodial Sentence for Stalking
4 mins ago
Serial Offender Halim Cholmeley Receives Non-Custodial Sentence for Stalking
Teesside Man Dies from Sepsis Following Tattoo from Unlicensed Artist
8 mins ago
Teesside Man Dies from Sepsis Following Tattoo from Unlicensed Artist
Authorities Identify Suspect in El Cajon Apartment Complex Fire
10 mins ago
Authorities Identify Suspect in El Cajon Apartment Complex Fire
Latest Headlines
World News
Sumit Nagal Qualifies for Australian Open: A Triumphant Comeback
32 seconds
Sumit Nagal Qualifies for Australian Open: A Triumphant Comeback
UW-La Crosse Gymnastics Team Soars High in Season Opener
37 seconds
UW-La Crosse Gymnastics Team Soars High in Season Opener
High School Basketball District Title Races: Key Victories and Standout Performances
51 seconds
High School Basketball District Title Races: Key Victories and Standout Performances
High School Girls' Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Tribulations
1 min
High School Girls' Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Tribulations
High School Boys' Basketball: A Display of Talent and Unpredictability
2 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: A Display of Talent and Unpredictability
Jemele Hill Criticizes ESPN's Handling of Controversies
3 mins
Jemele Hill Criticizes ESPN's Handling of Controversies
Olympic Water Polo Player and Mortgage Broker: The Dual Life of Blake Edwards
3 mins
Olympic Water Polo Player and Mortgage Broker: The Dual Life of Blake Edwards
Malasakit Centers: A Lifeline for Filipino Families Navigating Healthcare Costs
3 mins
Malasakit Centers: A Lifeline for Filipino Families Navigating Healthcare Costs
A Battle for Legacy: Cleveland Browns Fans Rally for Playoff Game in Houston
4 mins
A Battle for Legacy: Cleveland Browns Fans Rally for Playoff Game in Houston
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app