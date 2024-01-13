New Mexico Man Indicted for Illegal Import of Bengal Tiger Cub

David Mendoza-Enriquez, a 40-year-old from New Mexico, has been federally indicted for his role in the illicit import of a Bengal tiger cub from Mexico into the United States. The indictment comes after the Albuquerque police discovered a tiger cub named ‘Duke’, confined and abandoned in a dog crate, tracing a blood trail back to a trailer on January 10, 2023.

The Shocking Discovery

The police were led to the mobile home in Albuquerque after following a trail of blood from a shooting incident. The discovery of Duke, the Bengal tiger cub, within the confines of a trailer, sparked immediate concern and alarm. The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish swiftly took custody of the traumatized animal, ensuring its safety and wellbeing.

The Unfolding Legal Drama

Mendoza-Enriquez faces charges of conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act, a federal law that prohibits the import, transport, and sale of specific types of wildlife within the U.S. He allegedly intended to sell the Bengal tiger cub for a price exceeding $16,000 via Facebook. This incident is part of a broader, ongoing investigation that has seen 15 other individuals indicted on separate and unrelated drug trafficking charges.

The Aftermath and Duke’s New Home

Following the rescue, Duke was initially housed at the Albuquerque Biopark Zoo, a temporary safe haven for the traumatized cub. However, to ensure Duke’s long-term recovery and wellbeing, he was later transferred to the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colorado. This wildlife sanctuary is renowned for its efforts in rescuing and rehabilitating animals that have been victims of illegal wildlife trade.