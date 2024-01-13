New Mexico Man Faces Federal Charges for Importing Bengal Tiger Cub

On a frosty January morning in 2023, Albuquerque police officers stumbled upon an unusual scene: a Bengal tiger cub named Duke, confined to a dog crate in a trailer. The startling discovery led to the indictment of David Mendoza-Enriquez, a 40-year-old New Mexico resident, on federal charges for importing the cub from Mexico to the United States, thereby violating the Lacey Act—a statute prohibiting the trade of certain wildlife within the U.S.

Uncovering the Tiger Trail

The case unfolded when the law enforcement officials traced a blood trail into a trailer on January 10, 2023. There, they found Duke, a male Bengal tiger cub, in a dog crate. Further investigation revealed an intricate web of communication between Mendoza-Enriquez and several others regarding the purchase and potential sale of the tiger cub. The evidence, comprising photos of Duke and WhatsApp messages, was included in the indictment.

From Social Media to Sanctuary

According to the prosecutors, Mendoza-Enriquez intended to sell Duke on Facebook for a staggering sum of over $16,000. However, fate had different plans for the cub. After his rescue, Duke was initially housed at the Albuquerque Biopark Zoo, where he underwent rehabilitation. Later, he was transferred to the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colorado, a refuge offering a more conducive environment for his growth and well-being.

Expanding the Legal Net

But the story doesn’t end with Mendoza-Enriquez. The law enforcement’s probe extended to 15 other defendants who were charged in a separate indictment related to drug trafficking. The intertwining of illegal wildlife trade and drug trafficking underscores the complex challenges facing conservation and law enforcement agencies.

In conclusion, the case of Duke is a stark reminder of the clandestine wildlife trade that continues to plague both animals and our ecosystems. It emphasizes the critical role of federal statutes like the Lacey Act in curbing such practices and the broader necessity of global cooperation in wildlife conservation.