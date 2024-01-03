en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

New Mexico Cracks Down on Cannabis Farms for Serious Violations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:20 pm EST
New Mexico Cracks Down on Cannabis Farms for Serious Violations

The Cannabis Control Division (CCD) of New Mexico has administered a stark punishment against two licensed cannabis farms, Bliss Farm and Native American Agricultural Development Co., in Torrance County. Both farms have had their licenses revoked and face hefty fines of $1 million each, following a string of serious violations. This strict enforcement action from the CCD is part of a larger crackdown on illegal cannabis activity in the state, after the legalization of recreational cannabis. To date, New Mexico has revoked six licenses and imposed over $2.3 million in fines.

Exceeding the Limit and Neglecting Protocols

Both cannabis producers were found guilty of exceeding plant count limits, neglecting to use the state’s mandatory track-and-trace system, and maintaining unsafe working conditions. More specifically, Native American Agricultural Development Co., operated by Navajo businessman Dineh Benally, had four times the permitted number of mature cannabis plants. Aside from this, the farm had multiple compliance issues such as inadequate security and poor upkeep, including unsanitary conditions and a pest infestation.

Unrecorded Harvests and Potential Illegal Sales

Bliss Farm, on the other hand, was cited for an alarming 17 violations. The farm was found to have unrecorded harvests, suggesting potential illegal plant transfers or sales. Bliss Farm, unlike Native American Agricultural Development Co., is not linked to any previous legal issues or controversies. Both businesses were ordered to immediately stop all commercial cannabis activity, reflecting the state’s rigid stance on non-compliance.

Impact on New Mexico’s Cannabis Industry

These incidents reflect a broader tension within New Mexico’s burgeoning cannabis industry. While the state continues to enforce rigorous standards and penalties to curb illegal activity, concerns are being raised about the potential impact of such stringent actions on investor confidence. A representative from Bliss Farm voiced concern that the state’s actions might deter investment in New Mexico’s cannabis industry. However, no comment has been made by Dineh Benally or his associates on the matter.

0
Agriculture Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Suzuki Quadtruck: The New Favourite of UK Farmers

By Quadri Adejumo

Nova Scotia Farm Turns Discarded Christmas Trees into Nutritious Goat Feed

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Italian Progress on Climate and Agrifood Sustainable Development Goals: A Study

By Quadri Adejumo

Vietnam Unveils Ambitious Strategy to Revolutionize Plant Cultivation Sector by 2030

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Superscapes Acquires Newman Lawn Care to Bolster North Texas Presence ...
@Agriculture · 19 mins
Superscapes Acquires Newman Lawn Care to Bolster North Texas Presence ...
heart comment 0
Riverside County Encourages Organic Recycling with Free Composting Class and Worm Bin Workshop

By BNN Correspondents

Riverside County Encourages Organic Recycling with Free Composting Class and Worm Bin Workshop
Asian Black-Spined Toad Found in Melbourne: Biosecurity Alert Raised

By Geeta Pillai

Asian Black-Spined Toad Found in Melbourne: Biosecurity Alert Raised
Karnataka Braces for Potential Drinking Water Crisis Amidst Low Reservoir Levels

By Dil Bar Irshad

Karnataka Braces for Potential Drinking Water Crisis Amidst Low Reservoir Levels
Scotland Bolsters Small Producers with New Fund

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Scotland Bolsters Small Producers with New Fund
Latest Headlines
World News
Major Shake-Up at Valour FC Ahead of 2024 Canadian Premier League Season
1 min
Major Shake-Up at Valour FC Ahead of 2024 Canadian Premier League Season
Macrophages: The Immune Cells Shielding Kidneys from Stone Formation
1 min
Macrophages: The Immune Cells Shielding Kidneys from Stone Formation
Washington's Dillon Johnson Expected to Recover for National Championship
2 mins
Washington's Dillon Johnson Expected to Recover for National Championship
The United Family Embarks on a Wellness Journey with the '28-Day Challenge'
2 mins
The United Family Embarks on a Wellness Journey with the '28-Day Challenge'
Orange County: Health and Weather Crises Converge
3 mins
Orange County: Health and Weather Crises Converge
Political Upheaval in Ector County: 'The Party to Restore the Party' Event Signals Change
4 mins
Political Upheaval in Ector County: 'The Party to Restore the Party' Event Signals Change
Tino Kadewere Moves to Nantes Amid January Transfer Window
4 mins
Tino Kadewere Moves to Nantes Amid January Transfer Window
Wisconsin Court Upholds Voting Rights, Rejects Dismissal of Absentee Ballots for Minor Errors
4 mins
Wisconsin Court Upholds Voting Rights, Rejects Dismissal of Absentee Ballots for Minor Errors
Voorhees High School Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Notable Victory Over Phillipsburg
4 mins
Voorhees High School Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Notable Victory Over Phillipsburg
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
11 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app