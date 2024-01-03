New Mexico Cracks Down on Cannabis Farms for Serious Violations

The Cannabis Control Division (CCD) of New Mexico has administered a stark punishment against two licensed cannabis farms, Bliss Farm and Native American Agricultural Development Co., in Torrance County. Both farms have had their licenses revoked and face hefty fines of $1 million each, following a string of serious violations. This strict enforcement action from the CCD is part of a larger crackdown on illegal cannabis activity in the state, after the legalization of recreational cannabis. To date, New Mexico has revoked six licenses and imposed over $2.3 million in fines.

Exceeding the Limit and Neglecting Protocols

Both cannabis producers were found guilty of exceeding plant count limits, neglecting to use the state’s mandatory track-and-trace system, and maintaining unsafe working conditions. More specifically, Native American Agricultural Development Co., operated by Navajo businessman Dineh Benally, had four times the permitted number of mature cannabis plants. Aside from this, the farm had multiple compliance issues such as inadequate security and poor upkeep, including unsanitary conditions and a pest infestation.

Unrecorded Harvests and Potential Illegal Sales

Bliss Farm, on the other hand, was cited for an alarming 17 violations. The farm was found to have unrecorded harvests, suggesting potential illegal plant transfers or sales. Bliss Farm, unlike Native American Agricultural Development Co., is not linked to any previous legal issues or controversies. Both businesses were ordered to immediately stop all commercial cannabis activity, reflecting the state’s rigid stance on non-compliance.

Impact on New Mexico’s Cannabis Industry

These incidents reflect a broader tension within New Mexico’s burgeoning cannabis industry. While the state continues to enforce rigorous standards and penalties to curb illegal activity, concerns are being raised about the potential impact of such stringent actions on investor confidence. A representative from Bliss Farm voiced concern that the state’s actions might deter investment in New Mexico’s cannabis industry. However, no comment has been made by Dineh Benally or his associates on the matter.