New Jersey Supreme Court Upholds Warrantless Search of Abandoned Suitcase

In a decisive 6-1 ruling, the New Jersey Supreme Court affirmed the legality of a warrantless search of a suitcase abandoned by Curtis Gartrell during an attempted flight from law enforcement officers near Newark Penn Station.

The court agreed with the prosecution's argument that the search was permissible since Gartrell had voluntarily discarded the suitcase in a public location, thus extinguishing his privacy rights over it.

The majority opinion, penned by Justice Lee Solomon, emphasized that Gartrell's actions constituted voluntary abandonment of the suitcase, thereby eliminating his legal standing to contest its seizure and subsequent search.

The case revolved around the events of November 6, 2019, when Gartrell, during a police stop, attempted to hand over his suitcase to an acquaintance. When his friend refused, Gartrell opted to flee, leaving the suitcase behind.

The abandoned bag, upon inspection by the police, was found to contain guns, ammunition, drugs, and cash.

Gartrell's attempt to suppress this evidence during his trial was unsuccessful, as the trial court's suppression was overturned by the Appellate Division, a decision that the Supreme Court has now upheld.