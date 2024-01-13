New Jersey Resident John Schulenburg Sentenced for Child Pornography Possession

John Schulenburg, a 68-year-old resident of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, was handed a 10-year prison sentence by U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti in Newark federal court for possession of child pornography. Schulenburg’s sentencing followed his admission of guilt, thus marking the end of a disturbing chapter of criminal activities originating from his residence.

Previous Offense and Recent Discovery

Prior to this conviction, Schulenburg had a similar offense in Somerset County in 2013. His latest illicit activities were unearthed in July 2019 when an undercover officer, utilizing a file-sharing program, chanced upon files indicative of child sexual abuse. The files were traced back to Schulenburg’s residence, setting off a subsequent investigation.

Search and Seizure

A comprehensive search of Schulenburg’s home led to the seizure of a computer containing hundreds of images and videos. These chilling materials depicted the sexual abuse of prepubescent children, strengthening the case against the 68-year-old.

Sentencing and Restitution

In addition to the prison term, Schulenburg was sentenced to five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $58,000 in restitution. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced the sentencing, providing a clear message that such heinous crimes would not be tolerated.

The sentencing of John Schulenburg serves as a stark reminder of the relentless pursuit of justice against those who exploit the most vulnerable members of society. As the fight against child exploitation continues, it is hoped that such punitive actions will deter others from committing similar offenses.