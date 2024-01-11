New Jersey Man Pleads Guilty to Embezzling $909,555 and Evading Taxes

Richard Winter, a 53-year-old man from Pompton Lakes, New Jersey, has pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud and tax evasion after embezzling a total of $909,555 from various businesses. The illicit activities were executed through unauthorized bank wire transfers, pocketing vendor payments, and issuing checks to cash that he subsequently deposited into his personal accounts. Winter operated under the guise of Back Office Pro, a company he established to manage clients’ accounts payable.

A Spectrum of Victims

Winter’s fraudulent operations affected a broad range of businesses, including restaurants, liquor stores, and a real estate business in New Jersey. According to the federal court complaint filed in Newark, one company was defrauded of $225,280.73 through 39 fraudulent transactions.

Evasion of Tax Obligations

Winter’s unlawful conduct extended to his tax obligations. He failed to report the embezzled income on his federal tax returns for four consecutive years starting in 2016, thereby depriving the government of its due.

The Plea Deal and Upcoming Sentencing

Winter accepted a plea deal with the government to avoid the uncertainties of a trial. Part of the agreement includes the seizure of any property linked to his criminal activities. U.S. District Judge Esther Salas will preside over Winter’s sentencing on July 9. The case serves as a testament to the diligence of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and special agents of the IRS-Criminal Investigation, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Shontae D. Gray of the Economic Crimes Unit spearheading the prosecution.