New Jersey Man Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement and Tax Evasion

In an unfolding case that has shocked the business community of New Jersey, Richard Winter, a 53-year-old business owner from Pompton Lakes, has pled guilty to charges of wire fraud and tax evasion. The accusations stem from a four-year period of illicit activities where Winter, through his company, Back Office Pro, systematically embezzled a staggering total of $909,555 from various businesses he serviced.

Unveiling the Fraud

The U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, Philip Sellinger, announced that Winter had been managing accounts payable for a diverse clientele, including restaurants, liquor stores, and a real estate business, all located within the state. Winter’s modus operandi involved authorizing bank wire transfers, pocketing vendor payments, and issuing checks to cash, which he would subsequently deposit into his personal bank accounts.

The Ripple Effect

The complaint, lodged in the federal court in Newark, sheds light on the devastating impact of Winter’s fraudulent actions. It details that one of his client companies suffered a loss of more than $225,000, a result of 39 fraudulent transactions conducted by Winter.

Consequences and Punishment

Adding to his list of fraudulent activities, Winter failed to report the embezzled income on his federal tax returns for four consecutive years starting in 2016. Accepting a plea deal, Winter chose to avoid a potentially lengthy trial in exchange for a lighter sentence. The plea deal stipulates the forfeiture of any assets linked to his criminal activities. His sentencing, which is scheduled for July 9th, will be overseen by U.S. District Judge Esther Salas in Newark.

The investigation that led to Winter’s plea was a combined effort by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and IRS-Criminal Investigation agents in Newark. The case is currently being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Shontae D. Gray, of the Economic Crimes Unit. As the residents of Pompton Lakes and the greater New Jersey community await the final sentencing, this case serves as a stark reminder of the damaging effects of financial fraud.