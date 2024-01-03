New Jersey Man Federally Charged with Attempted Kidnapping of Ex-Girlfriend
In a chilling case of obsession turned criminal, 36-year-old New Jersey resident, George Mandarakas, faces federal charges for allegedly attempting to kidnap his 27-year-old ex-girlfriend in Trenton, Michigan. The incident, which played out on Christmas Day, saw the accused lurking around a Downriver church where the unsuspecting victim was present.
A Relationship Built on Deception
The two had first crossed paths at the prestigious University of Notre Dame in 2019, where Mandarakas falsely proclaimed himself a student. The relationship, however, came to an abrupt end in October 2023 when the woman unearthed his lie about his age.
Stalking Turns Sinister
Post-breakup, Mandarakas drove to Michigan, embarking on a relentless and frightening campaign of stalking his ex-girlfriend. He made unwanted contact and showered her with gifts. Fortunately, the victim, aided by a family member who was a private detective, discovered a tracking device planted on her car. Devising a plan to expose Mandarakas, she left her car in the church parking lot and lay in wait in another vehicle.
A Capture and Consequences
When Mandarakas arrived at the church, law enforcement swiftly apprehended him, charging him with stalking. A subsequent search of his rental vehicle unearthed a chilling collection of items, including currency, multiple cellphones, an additional tracking device, and maps charting a course from Florida to Cuba and from New Jersey to Morocco. A supply list of essentials such as water and food was also found. His registered vehicle held a more sinister inventory: a gun, ammunition, handcuffs, a knife, a stun gun, a field dressing kit, and a tarp. Mandarakas now potentially faces up to 20 years behind bars if convicted of attempted kidnapping.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments