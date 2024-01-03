New Jersey Man Federally Charged with Attempted Kidnapping of Ex-Girlfriend

In a chilling case of obsession turned criminal, 36-year-old New Jersey resident, George Mandarakas, faces federal charges for allegedly attempting to kidnap his 27-year-old ex-girlfriend in Trenton, Michigan. The incident, which played out on Christmas Day, saw the accused lurking around a Downriver church where the unsuspecting victim was present.

A Relationship Built on Deception

The two had first crossed paths at the prestigious University of Notre Dame in 2019, where Mandarakas falsely proclaimed himself a student. The relationship, however, came to an abrupt end in October 2023 when the woman unearthed his lie about his age.

Stalking Turns Sinister

Post-breakup, Mandarakas drove to Michigan, embarking on a relentless and frightening campaign of stalking his ex-girlfriend. He made unwanted contact and showered her with gifts. Fortunately, the victim, aided by a family member who was a private detective, discovered a tracking device planted on her car. Devising a plan to expose Mandarakas, she left her car in the church parking lot and lay in wait in another vehicle.

A Capture and Consequences

When Mandarakas arrived at the church, law enforcement swiftly apprehended him, charging him with stalking. A subsequent search of his rental vehicle unearthed a chilling collection of items, including currency, multiple cellphones, an additional tracking device, and maps charting a course from Florida to Cuba and from New Jersey to Morocco. A supply list of essentials such as water and food was also found. His registered vehicle held a more sinister inventory: a gun, ammunition, handcuffs, a knife, a stun gun, a field dressing kit, and a tarp. Mandarakas now potentially faces up to 20 years behind bars if convicted of attempted kidnapping.