New Jersey Man Faces First-Degree Murder Charge in Cousin’s Death

Crime

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:06 am EST
On a chilling December evening, a heartbreaking tragedy unfolded on the quiet streets of Clifton, New Jersey. The town’s tranquility was shattered by the brutal murder of 22-year-old Waleed Ramadan. The suspect, his cousin, Motasem Ramadan, 25, has been arrested and faces a barrage of charges, including first-degree murder.

A Fratricide in Clifton

Police were called to the scene at 25 Van Cleve Avenue on December 31, 2022, where they were met with a gruesome sight. Waleed Ramadan was found severely injured, with multiple stab wounds to his neck and face. Despite swift transportation to St. Mary’s Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Charges Piled Against the Accused

The Clifton police have levied an array of charges against Motasem Ramadan. In addition to first-degree murder, he has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possessing a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and resisting arrest. Most damningly, he faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. These allegations, if proven, could result in severe penalties, including life imprisonment.

Awaiting Trial

Motasem Ramadan is set to appear before a Superior Court Judge for a pretrial detention hearing. This hearing will determine whether he remains in custody until his trial. The outcome of this case could change the course of Motasem Ramadan’s life forever. The ripple effect of this tragic event will no doubt cast a long shadow over the small community of Clifton.

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

