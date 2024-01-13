en English
Crime

New Jersey Man Caught Attempting to Smuggle Cocaine at JFK Airport

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:43 am EST
New Jersey Man Caught Attempting to Smuggle Cocaine at JFK Airport

Upon touching down in JFK Airport from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 33-year-old New Jersey resident Jose Luis Garcia Miranda was intercepted by the vigilant U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers on December 15. Their routine check of Miranda’s duty-free bags revealed an unexpected payload — nine pounds of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $100,000, neatly concealed in two Marlboro cigarette cartons.

A Shocking Discovery

The drugs were wrapped in nondescript plastic and moulded into four bricks. This was a calculated move, designed to bypass security measures and bring the illicit substances into the United States. The haul was hidden among Miranda’s belongings, which included a carry-on suitcase, a backpack, and two duty-free bags.

Confession and Arrest

Miranda, facing the evidence, admitted to his crime. He confessed that he was paid $6,500 to act as a mule, transporting the drugs across international borders. His confession led to his arrest, and he was subsequently indicted on January 2 on charges of conspiracy to import, distribute, and possess cocaine.

The Court Proceedings

Despite his confession, Miranda has pleaded not guilty in court. The case against him is now pending in Brooklyn Federal Court. This incident once again underscores the relentless efforts of drug cartels to penetrate U.S. borders, and the ceaseless vigilance of our border patrol officers in their mission to safeguard the nation.

author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

