New Jersey Man Caught Attempting to Smuggle Cocaine at JFK Airport

Upon touching down in JFK Airport from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 33-year-old New Jersey resident Jose Luis Garcia Miranda was intercepted by the vigilant U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers on December 15. Their routine check of Miranda’s duty-free bags revealed an unexpected payload — nine pounds of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $100,000, neatly concealed in two Marlboro cigarette cartons.

A Shocking Discovery

The drugs were wrapped in nondescript plastic and moulded into four bricks. This was a calculated move, designed to bypass security measures and bring the illicit substances into the United States. The haul was hidden among Miranda’s belongings, which included a carry-on suitcase, a backpack, and two duty-free bags.

Confession and Arrest

Miranda, facing the evidence, admitted to his crime. He confessed that he was paid $6,500 to act as a mule, transporting the drugs across international borders. His confession led to his arrest, and he was subsequently indicted on January 2 on charges of conspiracy to import, distribute, and possess cocaine.

The Court Proceedings

Despite his confession, Miranda has pleaded not guilty in court. The case against him is now pending in Brooklyn Federal Court. This incident once again underscores the relentless efforts of drug cartels to penetrate U.S. borders, and the ceaseless vigilance of our border patrol officers in their mission to safeguard the nation.