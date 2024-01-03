en English
Crime

New Jersey City Among Top Five in Travado.net's 'Most Miserable Cities in America' Report

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:37 pm EST
New Jersey City Among Top Five in Travado.net's 'Most Miserable Cities in America' Report

Recently, travado.net, a renowned data analysis website, released a report ranking the 50 most miserable cities in America. A deep-dive into this report reveals a grim picture of urban life across the country. The criteria used for this ranking were varied, encompassing crime rates, housing costs, and suicide rates among others. The full list, available on the travado.net website, paints an unsettling picture, with a city from New Jersey breaking into the top five.

The Unsettling Findings

According to the report, Hartford, Connecticut, was singled out as the most miserable city in its state. Its crime rate is a staggering 145% higher than the national average, while its violent crime rate skyrockets to an alarming 382% above the national average. This makes Hartford a city fraught with danger and uncertainty for its residents.

Baltimore, another city highlighted in the report, is notorious for its high crime rate. The data suggests that the chance of becoming a crime victim in Baltimore is significantly higher than in other cities, making it a precarious place to live.

The Tale of Two Cities: Wilmington and Passaic

The report also discusses Wilmington, a city known for having one of the highest divorce and separation rates in the country. This statistic, coupled with other factors, contributes to the overall misery of the city’s residents.

Passaic, New Jersey, is another city featured in the report. With a median household income of $34,920 and a poverty rate of 33.1%, it is far from the ideal American dream. Although the overall crime rate in Passaic is below the national average, it has a violent crime rate that is 51% higher than the national rate, adding to the city’s misery index.

Quality of Life Assessment

This report from travado.net serves as an important assessment of the quality of life in various American cities. By considering multiple indicators of well-being and safety, it provides a comprehensive view of the challenges and hardships faced by many urban residents. It is a sobering reminder that while America is often seen as the land of opportunity, for many, it is a daily struggle for survival.

Crime United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

