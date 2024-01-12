en English
Crime

New Inquest into Foster’s Death Puts Spotlight on Northern Ireland’s Troubled Legacy

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:45 am EST
New Inquest into Foster's Death Puts Spotlight on Northern Ireland's Troubled Legacy

In a complex tale of tragedy and justice interwoven with Northern Ireland’s troubled past, a fresh inquest has been ordered into the death of Bridget Foster, an 80-year-old mother of five. Over 40 years ago, Foster was unintentionally killed by a stray bullet from the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) during a shoot-out with robbers in Pomeroy, Northern Ireland.

Revelations from a Former RUC Officer

The decision for a new inquest comes in the wake of startling information provided by former RUC officer Colin Keys. Keys, who was involved in the shoot-out and died subsequently, claimed the RUC had prior knowledge of the robbery. However, no action was taken, allegedly to protect an IRA informer. Initially, Keys believed that his bullet had claimed Foster’s life, a belief that haunted him. But forensic evidence later revealed that another officer’s bullet was fatal.

Legal Consequences and the Fight for Justice

Prior to his death, Keys won substantial damages in a negligence case against the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). Following this, Foster’s family launched civil proceedings against the police and lodged a complaint with the Police Ombudsman. But their pursuit of justice is not without hurdles. The ongoing inquest faces a ticking clock under the new Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023, which mandates that all legacy inquests that have not reached a verdict by May 1, 2024, will be halted.

A Law in the Spotlight

The Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act has not gone unchallenged. Victims of the Troubles have legally contested it, and the Irish Government has announced plans to contest the Act in the European Court of Human Rights. As for the Fosters, they seek justice, answers, and above all, a meaningful apology for the tragic incident that stole a loved one from them more than four decades ago.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

