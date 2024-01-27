New Illinois Law Frees Convicted Murderer Andrew Suh after 30 Years

In a significant turn of events, Andrew Suh, aged 50, walked free from Kewanee Life-Skills Re-Entry Center in western Illinois on January 26, 2024. Suh had been serving a life sentence for the murder of his sister's boyfriend, Robert O'Dubaine in 1993, a crime he committed when he was just 19 years old. His release comes after nearly 30 years behind bars, facilitated by a new Illinois state law that grants retroactive sentencing credit for rehabilitative programs completed by inmates.

A New Lease on Life

Suh's sentence was reduced due to his nearly flawless disciplinary record and his active participation in rehabilitative and educational programs. He became a certified optician, assisted disabled inmates, volunteered in hospice, co-authored a prisoner newsletter, and involved himself in a mentoring program for at-risk youths. It was these transformative actions that played a significant role in his early release.

The Power of Rehabilitation

The new law in Illinois, effective from January 1, 2024, allowed Suh to benefit from retroactive sentencing credits. This significant change in legislation, championed by his attorney, Candace Chambliss, resulted in a significant reduction in his incarceration time. Chambliss hopes that this new law can be generously applied to all eligible inmates, signifying a shift towards a more rehabilitative rather than punitive approach to justice.

A Story of Manipulation and Murder

At the time of the crime, Suh had a promising future, having graduated from Loyola Academy and received a full academic scholarship to Providence College. However, his future was marred by a heinous crime that shocked the nation. Suh admitted to the premeditated killing of O'Dubaine, claiming it was at the insistence of his sister, Catherine Suh. Catherine is currently serving a life sentence for the same crime, with evidence suggesting she manipulated Andrew into committing the murder for a $250,000 life insurance policy. The murder of the Suhs' mother in 1987, which Catherine and O'Dubaine had alibied for each other, remains an unsolved mystery despite recent attempts to find new leads with advanced forensic testing.