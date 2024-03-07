New Hartford Man Faces 20 Years for Illegal Reentry After Federal Convictions

In a recent turn of events in Syracuse, NY, Altagracios De La Cruz-Calderon, a 60-year-old New Hartford resident, has pleaded guilty to the charge of illegally reentering the United States. This admission came after his prior convictions on federal drug and gun charges in the 1990s, followed by deportation to the Dominican Republic and an unauthorized return to the U.S.

Background and Admissions

De La Cruz-Calderon's legal troubles trace back to the 1990s when he was convicted on serious federal charges involving drugs and firearms. Following his sentence, he was deported, only to illegally reenter the United States, a fact he openly admitted during his recent court appearance in federal court on Wednesday, March 6. His undisclosed return was short-lived as he was discovered in New Hartford and arrested, leading to the current proceedings.

Legal Consequences and Sentencing

With the guilty plea, De La Cruz-Calderon now faces significant legal repercussions. Scheduled for sentencing on Wednesday, July 10, by Chief United States District Judge Brenda Sannes, the charges could result in a maximum of 20 years in prison. Additionally, he could be fined up to $250,000 and be subjected to three years of supervised release, marking a substantial penalty for his actions.

Collaborative Efforts in Law Enforcement

The arrest and subsequent charges against De La Cruz-Calderon were the result of collaborative efforts among multiple law enforcement agencies. The United States Department of Homeland Security led the operation with assistance from the United States Marshals and the New Hartford Police Department, highlighting the coordinated approach taken to apprehend individuals who illegally reenter the country after deportation.

As De La Cruz-Calderon awaits his sentencing, his case serves as a stark reminder of the severe penalties associated with illegal reentry into the United States, particularly following deportation due to aggravated felonies. It underscores the relentless efforts of law enforcement agencies to enforce immigration laws and the serious consequences for those who choose to defy them.