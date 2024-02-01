New Hampshire Woman Sentenced for Embezzling Funds from Nursing Home Resident

East Rochester, New Hampshire's Jennifer Bryant, a 48-year-old woman has been found guilty and sentenced for stealing a significant sum of money from a nursing home resident. Bryant, in her capacity as a billing coordinator at Riverside Rest Home, embezzled $71,548.00 of social security funds. The funds were earmarked for the care of a resident but were instead lavishly spent on personal luxuries such as salon services, dining out, vacations, and home improvements.

The Investigation and Arrest

The investigation, spanning from May 7, 2019, to May 12, 2022, led to Bryant's arrest and charges. She was found to have abused her position by manipulating the billing records of a resident, who happened to be a relative, to zero and then selfishly diverted the funds for her personal use.

The Sentence

Bryant pleaded guilty to a class A felony count of theft by unauthorized taking. She received a sentence of 5-10 years at the New Hampshire State Prison. The court took some leniency into account, suspending 3 years from the minimum term. This suspension will be on record for 15 years after her release.

The Aftermath

In addition to her prison term, Bryant has been barred from ever working in any billing or accounting roles. She is also prohibited from caring for the elderly, disabled, or impaired adults. Bryant is mandated to repay the stolen amount in full as restitution to Riverside Rest Home. The case has shed light on the vulnerability of the elderly and the importance of rigorous oversight in care homes.