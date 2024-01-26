New Hampshire Veteran Plead Guilty to Faking Disability for 20 Years

49-year-old Christopher Stultz from Antrim, New Hampshire, has admitted to a shocking two-decade-long deception aimed at defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Stultz's calculated deception culminated in the unlawful acquisition of over $660,000 in VA benefits, a fact he acknowledged in federal court.

Disability Deception for Dollars

In January 2003, Stultz deceitfully communicated to the VA that he could no longer use his feet. As a result, he was awarded a 100% disability rating, which led to a significant increase in his monthly benefits. This falsely claimed incapacity also enabled Stultz to receive additional funds for vehicle modifications to accommodate mobility-impaired drivers. Over the span of 20 years, he misused this facility to modify five vehicles, all under the guise of disability.

Unraveling of the Deception

However, Stultz's fabricated narrative began to unravel when law enforcement observed him walking without the aid of a wheelchair on multiple occasions, including within VA facilities. The stark contrast between his claim of disability and his observed ability to walk unassisted raised red flags, leading to further investigation.

Admission and Guilty Plea

Upon confrontation, Stultz confessed to his ability to walk and his awareness of the impropriety of claiming additional benefits on false grounds. He also admitted that the specially adapted vehicles, which he had previously claimed were essential for his mobility, were in fact unnecessary. These vehicles were subsequently sold by Stultz. Following these admissions, Stultz pleaded guilty to making false statements and now awaits sentencing on May 6.

The U.S. Attorney's Office, District of New Hampshire, brought this case to the public's attention. Despite attempts to reach out, Stultz's lawyer has yet to respond to queries regarding his client's case.