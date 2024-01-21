New Hampshire Man Sentenced for Threatening to Kill U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz

In a recent development, a 24-year-old resident of New Hampshire, Allan Poller, has been sentenced to three years of probation and handed a fine of $500. His crime? Threatening to assassinate U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. Poller, who was a student at Keene State College and an active member of the men's track team at the time of the incident, had left an ominous voicemail at Gaetz's office on March 29, 2023, making explicit threats to the Congressman's life.

Unveiling the Threat

In the voicemail, Poller warned Representative Gaetz against 'coming for the gays', a phrase loaded with menace. This threat was not made in a vacuum; it had been preceded by Gaetz's controversial remarks about a transgender man who had committed a massacre. Poller pleaded guilty in October to transmitting a threat in interstate commerce with the intent to injure another person. An FBI affidavit later confirmed the existence and authenticity of the voicemail, leading to Poller's arrest on April 3, 2023.

Behind the Scenes

During the subsequent investigation, Poller admitted to making the threatening call. The trigger, he said, was a potent mix of alcohol and anger. He had been watching TikTok videos when he became incensed, which led him to make the threatening call. The potential penalty for his crime was severe: up to five years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

A Sentence Marked by Leniency

However, the sentence that was handed down was far less harsh, reflecting the prosecutors' consideration of Poller's lack of prior criminal history and the personal challenges he faced. His attorney stated that Poller had used the incident as a catalyst to change the trajectory of his life, focusing his energies on recovery and family. Despite the gravity of his actions, his path of self-improvement and rectification might serve as a beacon for others caught in the throes of anger and impulsiveness.