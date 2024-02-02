New Hampshire Behavior Technician Faces Assault Charges Over Alleged Attacks on School Children

On a chilly New Hampshire day, the tranquility of Parker Varney Elementary School was disrupted. A 24-year-old behavior technician, William O'Connell, found himself amid a stormy legal situation. The young man from Allenstown surrendered to the law enforcement authorities following an arrest warrant. The charges? Felony second-degree assault and simple assault on two 7-year-old children at the school where he worked.

Two Incidents, One Day

The allegations against O'Connell stem from two separate incidents that occurred on the same day. In the first incident, a 7-year-old boy allegedly faced the brunt of O'Connell's wrath. The child was reportedly thrown to the ground, resulting in facial injuries. The second incident involved a girl of the same age. Although she was reportedly put on the floor forcefully, she escaped without any physical injuries.

Following the incidents, O'Connell was released on personal recognizance bail. He is now awaiting his arraignment, which is scheduled for March. In the meantime, the repercussions of his actions have begun to reverberate through the community. The incidents prompted Boston 25 News to seek comments from Manchester Public Schools and Applied ABC, the company that employed O'Connell.

Ensuring Safety and Awaiting Justice

Following the incidents, Manchester Public Schools have taken actions to ensure the safety of their students. The school superintendent is currently reviewing the status of their agreement with Applied ABC. As the community awaits the unfolding of the legal proceedings, they are left grappling with the impact of the alleged actions of one of the people entrusted with the welfare of their children.