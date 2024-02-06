New Doubts Surround Rex Heuermann's Family During Gilgo Beach Murders

Questions about the whereabouts of Asa Ellerup, wife of accused Gilgo Beach murderer Rex Heuermann, and their children during the time of the infamous crimes have been raised. Attorney John Ray, who recently hosted a symposium on the Long Island Serial Killer, has sparked controversy by suggesting that Ellerup and her children may not have been out of town when Maureen Brainard-Barnes, one of the victims, was murdered. Contrary to previous accounts, Ray argues that travel, cell phone records, and a bank statement citing hotel stays in Atlantic City, New Jersey, may not accurately reflect the family's location during the key periods of the crimes.

Disputed Evidence

Ray's claims hinge on his conversation with a hotel manager who allegedly disputes the check-in dates recorded in the Ellerup family's bank statement. This new information suggests that they were in the area when Brainard-Barnes disappeared. In addition, Ray points to hair samples belonging to Ellerup and her daughter Victoria found near the murder victims, calling for a deeper investigation into the family's possible involvement.

Response from Heuermann's Children's Attorney

Vess Mitev, the attorney representing Heuermann's children, vehemently denies Ray's allegations, describing them as 'unhinged' and 'inflammatory.' In response to the allegations, Mitev has sent a letter to the hotel demanding details about the conversation between the manager and Ray. Mitev warns of potential legal action should the claims persist.

The Broader Picture

The District Attorney's office remains silent on the matter, a stance Mitev interprets as a dismissal of Ray's theories. Meanwhile, Rex Heuermann stands accused of the murders of not just Brainard-Barnes, but also Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Lynn Costello. DNA evidence has linked him to the gruesome crimes, and his children continue to grapple with the aftermath of their father's arrest. Despite the controversy, Ray remains a staunch advocate for the victims of the Gilgo Four and Shannan Gilbert, insisting on a thorough investigation into these cases, which he believes were mishandled by the Suffolk County Police Department.