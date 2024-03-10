New Delhi Tragedy: Father-Son Duo Stabbed to Death Over Neighbourhood Dispute

In a shocking incident in New Delhi's Chirag Delhi area, a man and his 22-year-old son were brutally stabbed to death following an altercation with their neighbors. Identified as Jai Bhagwan and his son Shubham, both cable workers, the tragedy unfolded near Kumhar Chowk on a quiet Sunday evening, sparking a complex investigation with suspected motives of rivalry and a history of criminal cases against one of the deceased.

Advertisment

Details On The Incident

The tragic event was reported around 8 pm, when a distress call led the police to the scene only to discover the grievous outcome of the confrontation. DCP South Ankit Chauhan noted that Jai Bhagwan and Shubham fell victim to an assault by 4-5 individuals, leading to their untimely deaths. The background of the deceased, particularly Jai Bhagwan who had a history of involvement in various criminal activities including murder and snatching, has added layers to the ongoing investigation, with rivalry being a prime angle under consideration. As the community reels from the violence, a forensic team has meticulously inspected the scene, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination to further the inquiry.

Investigation Underway

Advertisment

While the police have swiftly initiated a probe into the double murder, the family of the deceased has raised concerns over police inaction despite previous complaints of hostility from the accused. This allegation adds a critical dimension to the case, questioning the responsiveness of law enforcement to precursor incidents that might have prevented this tragedy. As the investigation progresses, the authorities are piecing together evidence and witness accounts to uncover the motive behind the murders and hold the perpetrators accountable.

Victim's Family Alleges Police Inaction Despite Complaints

The grievance over alleged police inaction has cast a shadow over the incident, with the bereaved family recounting how previous attacks, including stone pelting at their residence, were seemingly overlooked by the police. This claim, if substantiated, could imply significant lapses in preventing the escalation of violence that culminated in the loss of two lives. The community, while in mourning, awaits justice for Jai Bhagwan and Shubham, hoping for closure and demanding a thorough examination of police practices in responding to such disputes.

As this investigation unfolds, it not only seeks to deliver justice to the victims but also to scrutinize the underlying issues of neighborhood rivalries, criminal backgrounds, and the efficacy of law enforcement in preemptively addressing threats. The tragic demise of Jai Bhagwan and Shubham serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of unresolved disputes and the critical need for vigilant and proactive community policing.