New Corrections Officers Transition into Service after Rigorous Training

The Department of Corrections recently held a Passing-Out Parade, marking a significant milestone in the professional journey of its newest recruits. This event celebrates the completion of a rigorous 13-week initial training program and signifies the transition of these individuals into full-fledged corrections officers. They are now prepared to commence their roles within the prisons and community corrections environments.

The training program is both comprehensive and intense, equipping the recruits with a range of skills necessary to meet the demanding responsibilities of their role. These skills include, but are not limited to, integrity, compassion, dedication, security procedures, emergency response, cultural awareness, and interpersonal communication. These essential competencies aim to create a safe and secure environment for both staff and inmates.

Fostering Rehabilitation and Reintegration

Beyond maintaining security, these officers play a crucial role in fostering the rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders. By supporting inmates on their journey to becoming contributing members of society after their release, these officers can have a profound positive impact on their lives.

The Passing-Out Parade serves as a testament to the Department of Corrections' commitment to professional development and the high standards expected from their staff. Officer Kalen Mills was recognized with the Baton of Honour for embodying the core values of the Department. All the recruits expressed their commitment to upholding these standards of integrity, professionalism, and dedication. The Commissioner of Corrections and the Minister of National Security were present to congratulate the recruits and emphasize the importance of their role in the community.