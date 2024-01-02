en English
Crime

New Britain Man Arrested for Audacious Bank Robbery in Newington

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:26 pm EST
New Britain Man Arrested for Audacious Bank Robbery in Newington

On a seemingly ordinary Friday afternoon, just before 4:45 p.m., the tranquility of Newington, Connecticut was shattered by an audacious bank robbery. The Chase Bank at 3180 Berlin Turnpike fell victim to an unexpected heist perpetrated by a single individual. The suspect, identified as Matthew Kevorkian, a 28-year-old resident of New Britain, is said to have robbed the bank by simply handing a note to the teller, indicating his criminal intentions.

A Quick Escape, But Not For Long

The accused managed a swift escape with an undisclosed sum of money, leaving no physical injuries in his wake. However, his freedom was short-lived. The Newington Police Department promptly secured an image of the suspect, which was swiftly distributed to nearby police departments. This collaborative effort led to Kevorkian’s identification. It was discovered that he had been staying at the Welcome Inn Motel in Meriden.

An Unexpected Turn of Events

In an unexpected turn of events, police officers spotted Kevorkian entering a ride-share vehicle outside the motel. With the assistance of the Meriden police, the vehicle was promptly halted. Kevorkian was apprehended without any further incidents, marking the end of his fleeting run from the law. He now faces charges of second-degree robbery and second-degree larceny – serious offenses that could result in substantial prison time.

The Aftermath

Following his arrest, Kevorkian was detained on a $150,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear in the New Britain Superior Court the following Tuesday. As the community grapples with the shock of this audacious crime, the authorities are working diligently to ensure justice is served. This incident serves as a reminder of the speed and efficiency of our law enforcement agencies when dealing with such alarming situations.

Crime United States
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

