New Britain Man Arrested for Audacious Bank Robbery in Newington

On a seemingly ordinary Friday afternoon, just before 4:45 p.m., the tranquility of Newington, Connecticut was shattered by an audacious bank robbery. The Chase Bank at 3180 Berlin Turnpike fell victim to an unexpected heist perpetrated by a single individual. The suspect, identified as Matthew Kevorkian, a 28-year-old resident of New Britain, is said to have robbed the bank by simply handing a note to the teller, indicating his criminal intentions.

A Quick Escape, But Not For Long

The accused managed a swift escape with an undisclosed sum of money, leaving no physical injuries in his wake. However, his freedom was short-lived. The Newington Police Department promptly secured an image of the suspect, which was swiftly distributed to nearby police departments. This collaborative effort led to Kevorkian’s identification. It was discovered that he had been staying at the Welcome Inn Motel in Meriden.

An Unexpected Turn of Events

In an unexpected turn of events, police officers spotted Kevorkian entering a ride-share vehicle outside the motel. With the assistance of the Meriden police, the vehicle was promptly halted. Kevorkian was apprehended without any further incidents, marking the end of his fleeting run from the law. He now faces charges of second-degree robbery and second-degree larceny – serious offenses that could result in substantial prison time.

The Aftermath

Following his arrest, Kevorkian was detained on a $150,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear in the New Britain Superior Court the following Tuesday. As the community grapples with the shock of this audacious crime, the authorities are working diligently to ensure justice is served. This incident serves as a reminder of the speed and efficiency of our law enforcement agencies when dealing with such alarming situations.