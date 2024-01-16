New Allegations Implicate Raúl Castro in Medellín Cartel's Drug Trafficking Operations

A new book titled "Life and Death of the Medellín Cartel" has stirred controversy by alleging that former Cuban leader Raúl Castro facilitated the notorious Medellín Cartel in smuggling cocaine into the United States, using Cuba as a transit point. The claims stem from the testimony of Carlos Lehder, a co-founder of the Medellín Cartel who served a prison sentence in the U.S. for drug trafficking and currently resides in Germany.

Lehder's Explosive Allegations

In the 1980s, Lehder alleges, he received implicit approval from Raúl Castro to use Cayo Largo, an island in Cuba, as a base for their illicit drug operations. According to Lehder, Castro displayed a particular interest in the lucrative nature of drug trafficking, seemingly more so than other commodities. The former cartel boss also discloses negotiations with Daniel Ortega, the leader of Nicaragua.

Previous Accusations Against the Castros

These allegations against Raúl Castro are not without precedent. Jhon Jairo Velásquez Vásquez, known as "Popeye" and a former member of the cartel, once claimed in his autobiography that both Fidel and Raúl Castro were complicit in drug trafficking activities, facilitating the passage of drugs through Cuba.

Implications for Cuba

The release of the book has not only put a spotlight on Raúl Castro's alleged involvement in drug trafficking but has also highlighted the supposed involvement of other Cuban officials. The accusations have prompted the Cuban regime to attempt a 'cleansing' of its image in the face of mounting international scrutiny.