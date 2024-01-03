en English
Crime

Nevada County’s Christmas Day Burglary: Suspects Unmasked

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:25 pm EST
Nevada County's Christmas Day Burglary: Suspects Unmasked

In an exemplary display of investigative work, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Yuba County man, Dustin Million Jr., on charges of burglary and possession of stolen property. The arrest is a result of the Christmas Day burglary of a contractor’s storage container on Almora Road, north of Nevada City, California.

Christmas Day Heist: Tools and Trust

The burglary unfolded on the festive day of Christmas, casting a shadow on the holiday spirit. Construction tools, vital to the livelihood of the contractor, were stolen from a secure storage container. The crime, however, was far from perfect. The victim’s astute measures, such as installing video surveillance, played a crucial role in unmasking the culprits. Dustin Million Jr. was caught on tape, driving the vehicle used in the burglary, and wearing the same clothing as seen in the surveillance video.

Arrest and Recovery

Meticulous work by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of Million. During a routine traffic stop, he was found in possession of stolen property and a cheque for $2,000 with ‘tools’ written in the memo, raising further suspicion. Upon his arrest, the Sheriff’s Office recovered thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen tools from a residence in Nevada City. The discovery of the stolen items opened a Pandora’s box, leading to the identification of a second suspect, Steven Lillis, and three other individuals potentially involved in the crime.

The Web of Crime: More Revelations

The arrest of Million opened the floodgates to more revelations. A subsequent search at a property in Grass Valley led to the unearthing of more stolen items, all belonging to the same victim. The crime, it seems, was larger than initially perceived. Million is currently held at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility, with bail set at a hefty $50,000, a testament to the severity of his crimes.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Global Court Roundup: From Threats to Murder, Justice is Served

Airplane Mechanic's Murder: Debt Dispute Leads to Kidnapping and Killing

Public Disturbance in Chau Doc Town: Police Officer Injured in Confrontation

Target Locks Up Everyday Items to Curb Escalating Theft

ACASA Broadens Mission Scope to Include Human Trafficking Victims ...
ACASA Broadens Mission Scope to Include Human Trafficking Victims ...
Stoke-on-Trent Takeaway Rammed by Car; Woman Arrested

Stoke-on-Trent Takeaway Rammed by Car; Woman Arrested
Drug Trafficker Barry Simmons in Court Again for Cannabis-Related Driving Offense

Drug Trafficker Barry Simmons in Court Again for Cannabis-Related Driving Offense
Anganwadi Worker Brutally Assaulted in Karnataka Village

Anganwadi Worker Brutally Assaulted in Karnataka Village
Man Arrested for Lewd Conduct at McDonald's PlayPlace in Bethany

Man Arrested for Lewd Conduct at McDonald's PlayPlace in Bethany
