Nevada County’s Christmas Day Burglary: Suspects Unmasked

In an exemplary display of investigative work, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Yuba County man, Dustin Million Jr., on charges of burglary and possession of stolen property. The arrest is a result of the Christmas Day burglary of a contractor’s storage container on Almora Road, north of Nevada City, California.

Christmas Day Heist: Tools and Trust

The burglary unfolded on the festive day of Christmas, casting a shadow on the holiday spirit. Construction tools, vital to the livelihood of the contractor, were stolen from a secure storage container. The crime, however, was far from perfect. The victim’s astute measures, such as installing video surveillance, played a crucial role in unmasking the culprits. Dustin Million Jr. was caught on tape, driving the vehicle used in the burglary, and wearing the same clothing as seen in the surveillance video.

Arrest and Recovery

Meticulous work by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of Million. During a routine traffic stop, he was found in possession of stolen property and a cheque for $2,000 with ‘tools’ written in the memo, raising further suspicion. Upon his arrest, the Sheriff’s Office recovered thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen tools from a residence in Nevada City. The discovery of the stolen items opened a Pandora’s box, leading to the identification of a second suspect, Steven Lillis, and three other individuals potentially involved in the crime.

The Web of Crime: More Revelations

The arrest of Million opened the floodgates to more revelations. A subsequent search at a property in Grass Valley led to the unearthing of more stolen items, all belonging to the same victim. The crime, it seems, was larger than initially perceived. Million is currently held at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility, with bail set at a hefty $50,000, a testament to the severity of his crimes.