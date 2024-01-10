en English
Crime

Nepal’s Elusive ‘Buddha Boy’ Ram Bahadur Bamjan Arrested After Years on the Run

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:44 am EST
Nepal’s Elusive ‘Buddha Boy’ Ram Bahadur Bamjan Arrested After Years on the Run

The streets of Kathmandu were abuzz on Tuesday as the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police finally managed to apprehend a figure as elusive as he is controversial. Ram Bahadur Bamjan, commonly known as the Buddha Boy, was arrested in Budhanilkantha after successfully evading capture since 2020.

A Long-Running Chase Comes to an End

The arrest stems from a series of serious allegations levelled against Bamjan, including the rape of an 18-year-old nun and the sudden disappearance of some of his followers. Despite the gravity of these charges, prior attempts by the Nepal Police to capture Bamjan had proven futile, turning the case into a protracted game of cat and mouse.

However, Tuesday’s tip-off led to a breakthrough that culminated in Bamjan’s arrest. Even in the face of apprehension, Bamjan attempted a daring escape, jumping off the roof of the house, but was swiftly apprehended by the vigilant authorities.

Unearthing a Hidden Fortune

Further investigations into Bamjan’s activities led the CIB to a staggering discovery: Bamjan had been hiding in Kathmandu for over two months. A subsequent raid on his residence revealed a cache of over Rs 30 million, suggesting an operation far more intricate than initially suspected.

Justice Beckons

The saga of the Buddha Boy now takes a decisive turn as Bamjan is transported to Sarlahi District Court to face the charges brought against him. This development marks a significant stride in the pursuit of justice, given Bamjan’s years on the run amidst the mounting allegations.

This arrest not only underscores the relentless efforts of the Nepal Police, but also serves as a stark reminder that no one is above the law, irrespective of their standing or influence. With the court proceedings set to commence, the eyes of the nation, and indeed the world, now turn to Sarlahi District Court, awaiting the verdict on the Buddha Boy’s fate.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

