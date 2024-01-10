Nepal’s ‘Buddha Boy’ Arrested on Rape and Sexual Abuse Allegations

In a jarring turn of events, Ram Bahadur Bomjon, globally recognized as the ‘Buddha boy,’ was recently apprehended in Nepal on severe allegations of rape and sexual abuse. This 33-year-old spiritual figure, once revered and followed by thousands, is now under scrutiny, casting a dark shadow over his former reputation.

From Meditation Marvel to Fugitive

Bomjon first entered the international arena in 2005 when he was reported to possess an extraordinary ability to meditate without the necessities of food, water, or sleep for several days. This claim drew a staggering crowd of over 100,000 people, who flocked to the forests of Nepal, eager to witness this marvel. However, the recent allegations have drastically shifted public perception of Bomjon, from a figure of spiritual reverence to a criminal on the run.

Unearthing the Hidden

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal executed the arrest while Bomjon attempted to escape from a house on the outskirts of Kathmandu. The operation resulted in the confiscation of a significant amount of money, including 30 million Nepali rupees and an additional $22,500 in foreign currency. These findings have spurred further investigations into the mysterious disappearances of four of Bomjon’s devotees from his ashram.

A Dark Past Emerges

Unfortunately, this is not the first instance of Bomjon’s name being associated with criminal conduct. Accusations of abuse against him have persisted for over a decade, with a particularly disturbing incident involving an 18-year-old nun who accused him of rape back in 2018. His arrest has been long overdue, with the Sarlahi district court having issued an arrest warrant for him previously. Currently, he remains in police custody, awaiting legal proceedings, and it is yet uncertain if he has obtained legal representation.

The arrest of Bomjon serves as a stark reminder of the need for scrutiny and accountability, regardless of an individual’s public stature. It shines a critical light on the conduct of spiritual leaders, pushing for transparency and justice in all spheres of society.