en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Nepal’s ‘Buddha Boy’ Arrested on Rape and Sexual Abuse Allegations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:02 am EST
Nepal’s ‘Buddha Boy’ Arrested on Rape and Sexual Abuse Allegations

In a jarring turn of events, Ram Bahadur Bomjon, globally recognized as the ‘Buddha boy,’ was recently apprehended in Nepal on severe allegations of rape and sexual abuse. This 33-year-old spiritual figure, once revered and followed by thousands, is now under scrutiny, casting a dark shadow over his former reputation.

From Meditation Marvel to Fugitive

Bomjon first entered the international arena in 2005 when he was reported to possess an extraordinary ability to meditate without the necessities of food, water, or sleep for several days. This claim drew a staggering crowd of over 100,000 people, who flocked to the forests of Nepal, eager to witness this marvel. However, the recent allegations have drastically shifted public perception of Bomjon, from a figure of spiritual reverence to a criminal on the run.

Unearthing the Hidden

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal executed the arrest while Bomjon attempted to escape from a house on the outskirts of Kathmandu. The operation resulted in the confiscation of a significant amount of money, including 30 million Nepali rupees and an additional $22,500 in foreign currency. These findings have spurred further investigations into the mysterious disappearances of four of Bomjon’s devotees from his ashram.

A Dark Past Emerges

Unfortunately, this is not the first instance of Bomjon’s name being associated with criminal conduct. Accusations of abuse against him have persisted for over a decade, with a particularly disturbing incident involving an 18-year-old nun who accused him of rape back in 2018. His arrest has been long overdue, with the Sarlahi district court having issued an arrest warrant for him previously. Currently, he remains in police custody, awaiting legal proceedings, and it is yet uncertain if he has obtained legal representation.

The arrest of Bomjon serves as a stark reminder of the need for scrutiny and accountability, regardless of an individual’s public stature. It shines a critical light on the conduct of spiritual leaders, pushing for transparency and justice in all spheres of society.

0
Crime International Relations Nepal
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Albanian Anti-Corruption Body Grills Key Figures in Sterilization Concession Scandal
The Special Structure against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK) in Albania has commenced the grilling of two key figures implicated in an allegedly fraudulent sterilization concession tender. The scheme, worth a staggering 100 million euros, has seen both businessman Ilir Rrapaj and former Deputy Minister of Health, Klodian Rjepaj, arrested and entangled in a web
Albanian Anti-Corruption Body Grills Key Figures in Sterilization Concession Scandal
Kanye West Sued by Autograph Hunter: Claims of Assault Amid Contradicting Evidence
15 mins ago
Kanye West Sued by Autograph Hunter: Claims of Assault Amid Contradicting Evidence
Murder Investigation Launched: Body Found at Stratford Centre Car Park
16 mins ago
Murder Investigation Launched: Body Found at Stratford Centre Car Park
Florida Drug Trafficking Crackdown: 11 Arrested, Kilos of Fentanyl and Cocaine Seized
2 mins ago
Florida Drug Trafficking Crackdown: 11 Arrested, Kilos of Fentanyl and Cocaine Seized
Prosthetic Legs of Local Hero Mark Ormrod Stolen in Disturbing Incident
7 mins ago
Prosthetic Legs of Local Hero Mark Ormrod Stolen in Disturbing Incident
Security Threat Prompted Closure at Wyvern St Edmund's School
10 mins ago
Security Threat Prompted Closure at Wyvern St Edmund's School
Latest Headlines
World News
Winthrop Eagles Vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: A Big South Conference Basketball Showdown
27 seconds
Winthrop Eagles Vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: A Big South Conference Basketball Showdown
New Cabinet Members Prep for Swearing-In: MPs Receive Notifications
1 min
New Cabinet Members Prep for Swearing-In: MPs Receive Notifications
The Rise and Debate of AI Analysis in Mammogram Clinics
2 mins
The Rise and Debate of AI Analysis in Mammogram Clinics
DRCongo's Political Turning Point: President Félix Tshisekedi's Second Term Inauguration
3 mins
DRCongo's Political Turning Point: President Félix Tshisekedi's Second Term Inauguration
Diplomatic Exchanges Between China and US: Emphasis on Consistent Policy
3 mins
Diplomatic Exchanges Between China and US: Emphasis on Consistent Policy
China's Stern Warning to US Over Taiwan: A Test of Sino-US Relations
4 mins
China's Stern Warning to US Over Taiwan: A Test of Sino-US Relations
Swift Medical Response Saves Child from Cyanide Poisoning in Thailand
5 mins
Swift Medical Response Saves Child from Cyanide Poisoning in Thailand
Shifting Gears: Red Bull Changes Course in MotoGP Sponsorship
5 mins
Shifting Gears: Red Bull Changes Course in MotoGP Sponsorship
Detroit Lions' Resurgence Revitalizes City's Spirit
6 mins
Detroit Lions' Resurgence Revitalizes City's Spirit
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app