Nepal Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane Convicted of Rape; Handed Eight-Year Jail Term

In a startling development, Nepal’s star legspinner Sandeep Lamichhane has been pronounced guilty of rape by a Kathmandu court. The court has sentenced Lamichhane, who has represented Nepal in more than 100 international matches, to an eight-year prison term.

Guilty Verdict and Suspension

The verdict followed the issuance of an arrest warrant against the cricketer, leading to his suspension by the Nepal cricket board. Famed for his cricketing prowess, Lamichhane’s fall from grace has sparked a wave of controversy and division within the cricket community. Despite the conviction, he has demonstrated an unwavering determination to continue his cricket career, thereby attracting both public support and backlash.

Financial Implications

In addition to the prison term, the court has inflicted a penalty of Rs 300,000 on the cricketer. The controversy surrounding Lamichhane, renowned for enhancing the profile of cricket in Nepal, has not only rocked his career but also cast a long shadow over the sport in the country.

