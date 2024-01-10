en English
Cricket

Nepal Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane Convicted of Rape; Handed Eight-Year Jail Term

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:42 pm EST
Nepal Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane Convicted of Rape; Handed Eight-Year Jail Term

In a startling development, Nepal’s star legspinner Sandeep Lamichhane has been pronounced guilty of rape by a Kathmandu court. The court has sentenced Lamichhane, who has represented Nepal in more than 100 international matches, to an eight-year prison term.

Guilty Verdict and Suspension

The verdict followed the issuance of an arrest warrant against the cricketer, leading to his suspension by the Nepal cricket board. Famed for his cricketing prowess, Lamichhane’s fall from grace has sparked a wave of controversy and division within the cricket community. Despite the conviction, he has demonstrated an unwavering determination to continue his cricket career, thereby attracting both public support and backlash.

Financial Implications

In addition to the prison term, the court has inflicted a penalty of Rs 300,000 on the cricketer. The controversy surrounding Lamichhane, renowned for enhancing the profile of cricket in Nepal, has not only rocked his career but also cast a long shadow over the sport in the country.

Other Cricket Updates

Meanwhile, in other cricket news, the CA XI trails by 243 runs on Day 2 of their match, while a match between SECJSK has been abandoned without a single ball being bowled. Upcoming matches will feature teams such as Canterbury, Wellington, Hobart Hurricanes, Adelaide Strikers, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, India, Afghanistan, Durban’s Super Giants, and MI Cape Town. The BHPS Heat has clinched their game by 23 runs.

Cricket Crime Nepal
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

