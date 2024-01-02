Neo-Nazi March in Yerevan: Controversial Legacy of Garegin Nzhdeh

In the heart of Yerevan, Armenia, on January 1st, 2024, streets echoed with the chilling chant of ‘Sieg Heil,’ a phrase historically associated with the Nazi regime. This unsettling manifestation was part of a march honoring Garegin Nzhdeh, a controversial figure in Armenian history, known for his collaboration with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Nzhdeh: A Collaborator with Nazi Germany

Despite his conviction for Nazi collaboration, Nzhdeh has retained a significant following within Armenia. His ideology, a blend of Armenian superiority and anti-Turkish sentiment, continues to resonate with certain extremist factions in the country. Throughout the war, Nzhdeh ensured the Armenian Legion, an army unit within the Wehrmacht, followed Nazi orders. His influence extended to various regions, including the Caucasus, Crimea, and France.

A Controversial Legacy

Nzhdeh’s legacy is complex and contentious. While his actions during World War II are viewed with disdain by many, his ideology has found a home among a segment of the Armenian population. The proliferation of monuments and street namings in his honor, including a village named after him, testifies to his enduring influence and the glorification of his ideology by some groups within Armenia.

Monuments and Memorials: A Silent Approval?

In Yerevan, a monument dedicated to Nzhdeh was erected in 2016, adding to at least seventeen other locations across Armenia bearing his name. Streets named after Nzhdeh can be found in numerous cities and settlements, including Gyumri and Gafan. In a striking irony, one such street in Gafan is in close proximity to a Russian military base, a silent witness to the conflicted narratives of history.