en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Armenia

Neo-Nazi March in Yerevan: Controversial Legacy of Garegin Nzhdeh

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 am EST
Neo-Nazi March in Yerevan: Controversial Legacy of Garegin Nzhdeh

In the heart of Yerevan, Armenia, on January 1st, 2024, streets echoed with the chilling chant of ‘Sieg Heil,’ a phrase historically associated with the Nazi regime. This unsettling manifestation was part of a march honoring Garegin Nzhdeh, a controversial figure in Armenian history, known for his collaboration with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Nzhdeh: A Collaborator with Nazi Germany

Despite his conviction for Nazi collaboration, Nzhdeh has retained a significant following within Armenia. His ideology, a blend of Armenian superiority and anti-Turkish sentiment, continues to resonate with certain extremist factions in the country. Throughout the war, Nzhdeh ensured the Armenian Legion, an army unit within the Wehrmacht, followed Nazi orders. His influence extended to various regions, including the Caucasus, Crimea, and France.

A Controversial Legacy

Nzhdeh’s legacy is complex and contentious. While his actions during World War II are viewed with disdain by many, his ideology has found a home among a segment of the Armenian population. The proliferation of monuments and street namings in his honor, including a village named after him, testifies to his enduring influence and the glorification of his ideology by some groups within Armenia.

Monuments and Memorials: A Silent Approval?

In Yerevan, a monument dedicated to Nzhdeh was erected in 2016, adding to at least seventeen other locations across Armenia bearing his name. Streets named after Nzhdeh can be found in numerous cities and settlements, including Gyumri and Gafan. In a striking irony, one such street in Gafan is in close proximity to a Russian military base, a silent witness to the conflicted narratives of history.

0
Armenia Crime
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Armenian Community Fights Against Luxury Hotel Project in East Jerusalem

By Momen Zellmi

Armenian Community in East Jerusalem Fights to Protect Ancestral Land

By Momen Zellmi

Armenia and Azerbaijan Advance Peace Talks, Release Joint Statement

By Momen Zellmi

Armenian Community's Fight Against Luxury Hotel Construction in East J ...
@Armenia · 4 days
Armenian Community's Fight Against Luxury Hotel Construction in East J ...
heart comment 0
Mexican President’s Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By BNN Correspondents

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Latest Headlines
World News
MACC Probes RM700 Million Government Expenditure on Promotional Campaigns
9 seconds
MACC Probes RM700 Million Government Expenditure on Promotional Campaigns
Manchester United in Talks with Shola Shoretire Over New Contract and Loan Departure
13 seconds
Manchester United in Talks with Shola Shoretire Over New Contract and Loan Departure
Oragenics Bolsters Neurological Pipeline with Odyssey Asset Acquisition
18 seconds
Oragenics Bolsters Neurological Pipeline with Odyssey Asset Acquisition
Canada's International Student Program in Crisis: Nearly Half of Accepted Students Denied Visas
21 seconds
Canada's International Student Program in Crisis: Nearly Half of Accepted Students Denied Visas
Missouri Triumphs in Cotton Bowl and Other Key Events
34 seconds
Missouri Triumphs in Cotton Bowl and Other Key Events
Bristol Rovers' Inconsistency Exposed in 3-2 Defeat Against Wycombe Wanderers
38 seconds
Bristol Rovers' Inconsistency Exposed in 3-2 Defeat Against Wycombe Wanderers
Navigating Economic Challenges: The Resilience of Dental Practices
48 seconds
Navigating Economic Challenges: The Resilience of Dental Practices
Human-faced Goat Becomes Local Spectacle in Indian Village
50 seconds
Human-faced Goat Becomes Local Spectacle in Indian Village
Mooresville Woman, Jeanne Ross, Found Dead in Orange County Jail: An Unfolding Investigation
59 seconds
Mooresville Woman, Jeanne Ross, Found Dead in Orange County Jail: An Unfolding Investigation
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app