Crime

Negligence in Rape Case: Panchkula Police Officers Suspended

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:50 am EST
Negligence in Rape Case: Panchkula Police Officers Suspended

In a shocking incident that unfolded in the city of Panchkula, two police officers have found themselves under suspension due to their negligence in the timely registration of a First Information Report (FIR) for a rape case involving a minor. The incident transpired on December 28, when two sisters, aged 12 and 5, were abducted in an autorickshaw by the driver, who was known to them. The man, identified as 21-year-old Mustaqi, took them to a secluded area where he subjected the older sister to a horrific sexual assault at knifepoint, while simultaneously threatening the younger one.

Delayed Justice and the Suspension of Officers

After the traumatizing ordeal, the girls were dropped off near their home. Upon reaching home, they courageously revealed the incident to their father, and he immediately took them to the police station. However, their traumatic experience was further aggravated by the difficulties they faced in filing the FIR, being made to shuttle from one station to another until 1 am. It was only at the women’s police station that the FIR process began, subsequently leading to the victim’s admission into the civil hospital.

Arrest and the Action Taken

The autorickshaw driver, Mustaqi, has since been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. The authorities, recognizing the error, took swift action. Assistant Commissioner of Police Aryan Chaudhary announced the suspension of the two officers, Sub-Inspector Vijender Singh and Head Constable Rajbir Singh, and confirmed that an inquiry has been initiated.

The Implications of Zero FIR

Despite the provision of zero FIR, a regulation that permits an FIR to be registered at any police station irrespective of the crime’s jurisdiction, the delay by police personnel in acting on this case resulted in their suspension. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of prompt action and the severe consequences of neglect in the face of such heinous crimes.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

