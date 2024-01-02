en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Negligence in Rape Case: Panchkula Police Officers Suspended

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:42 am EST
Negligence in Rape Case: Panchkula Police Officers Suspended

In a shocking incident that unfolded in the city of Panchkula, two police officers have found themselves under suspension due to their negligence in the timely registration of a First Information Report (FIR) for a rape case involving a minor. The incident transpired on December 28, when two sisters, aged 12 and 5, were abducted in an autorickshaw by the driver, who was known to them. The man, identified as 21-year-old Mustaqi, took them to a secluded area where he subjected the older sister to a horrific sexual assault at knifepoint, while simultaneously threatening the younger one.

Delayed Justice and the Suspension of Officers

After the traumatizing ordeal, the girls were dropped off near their home. Upon reaching home, they courageously revealed the incident to their father, and he immediately took them to the police station. However, their traumatic experience was further aggravated by the difficulties they faced in filing the FIR, being made to shuttle from one station to another until 1 am. It was only at the women’s police station that the FIR process began, subsequently leading to the victim’s admission into the civil hospital.

Arrest and the Action Taken

The autorickshaw driver, Mustaqi, has since been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. The authorities, recognizing the error, took swift action. Assistant Commissioner of Police Aryan Chaudhary announced the suspension of the two officers, Sub-Inspector Vijender Singh and Head Constable Rajbir Singh, and confirmed that an inquiry has been initiated.

The Implications of Zero FIR

Despite the provision of zero FIR, a regulation that permits an FIR to be registered at any police station irrespective of the crime’s jurisdiction, the delay by police personnel in acting on this case resulted in their suspension. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of prompt action and the severe consequences of neglect in the face of such heinous crimes.

0
Crime India Law
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ugandan Olympian Benjamin Kiplagat Murdered in Kenya, Two Suspects Detained

By Safak Costu

Ambush in Disputed Region Between Sudan and South Sudan Claims Six Lives

By Shivani Chauhan

Tragic Incident in North Waziristan: Six Barbers Brutally Murdered, Police Launch Investigation

By Mazhar Abbas

Tragic Incidents Unfold in Karachi: Body Found at Railway Station and Arrests Made for New Year's Celebratory Firing

By Mazhar Abbas

Visually Impaired Mother Pleads for Police Assistance in Finding Missi ...
@Crime · 16 mins
Visually Impaired Mother Pleads for Police Assistance in Finding Missi ...
heart comment 0
Stolen Car Found Submerged in Melbourne Lake: An Ongoing Investigation

By Geeta Pillai

Stolen Car Found Submerged in Melbourne Lake: An Ongoing Investigation
High-Speed Chase on Hume Highway: Victorian Woman Charged, Police Officer Injured

By Geeta Pillai

High-Speed Chase on Hume Highway: Victorian Woman Charged, Police Officer Injured
WA Police Back Officer Involved in Controversial New Year’s Eve Arrest

By Geeta Pillai

WA Police Back Officer Involved in Controversial New Year's Eve Arrest
South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Public Attack

By BNN Correspondents

South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Public Attack
Latest Headlines
World News
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
6 mins
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
7 mins
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
15 mins
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
18 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
20 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
20 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
20 mins
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
20 mins
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
22 mins
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
39 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app