Neglected Russian Terrier Carries Extra 21% Body Weight in Fur: Owner Banned

An egregious case of animal neglect came to light recently when a Russian Terrier named Barney was found carrying an extra 21% of his body weight in severely matted fur. The dog was discovered with 8kg of ungroomed fur, a situation resulting from the owner's erroneous belief that the breed did not require clipping.

Owner Pleads Guilty

The owner was brought to trial at Margate Magistrates Court, where he pleaded guilty to two animal welfare offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006. The Act stipulates that owners must regularly groom animals and provide a safe and hygienic environment. In violation of these requirements, the owner neglected Barney's grooming needs and failed to provide him with a sheltered sleeping area.

Five-Year Ban and Community Order

Upon conviction, the court imposed a five-year ban on the owner, forbidding him from owning animals. Additionally, he received a 12-month community order. The conviction followed an investigation by RSPCA inspectors, who initially discovered Barney's condition.

Barney's Recovery and Future

Barney was promptly taken into the care of the RSPCA, where he underwent a significant transformation. Vets shaved off 7.8kg of his matted fur, relieving him of the physical stress and probable suffering he had endured due to the neglect. The RSPCA is currently caring for Barney, who will soon be available for rehoming, giving him a chance at a happier and healthier life.