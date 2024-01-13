en English
Crime

Nederland Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Legally Blind Man

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:07 am EST
Nederland Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Legally Blind Man

The Nederland Police Department has issued a public appeal for assistance in tracing Ignacio Manriquez, an 81-year-old legally blind man, also known as ‘Nacho.’ Last seen at the Market Basket in Nederland on a recent Friday afternoon at around 2:15 p.m, Manriquez’s disappearance has sparked concerns within the community.

Detailed Description

Manriquez is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing approximately 215 pounds. He has distinguishing gray hair and brown eyes. On the day he went missing, he was wearing a Levi’s blue jean jacket, blue jean pants, white tennis shoes, and tinted eyeglasses. A notable aspect of his attire was a brown felt cowboy hat. Manriquez’s most identifiable feature, however, is his reliance on a white walking cane, a crucial aid for his mobility given his legal blindness.

Call to Action

The Nederland Police Department has urged anyone with information regarding Manriquez’s whereabouts to step forward. They have provided a contact number, 409-723-1516, for this purpose. The appeal underscores the importance of community vigilance and cooperation in such critical situations.

The Community’s Response

While the search for Manriquez continues, the community’s response to the police department’s call for assistance has been noteworthy. Neighborhoods have come together, fostering a sense of collective responsibility in the face of this trying situation. The sense of urgency around locating Manriquez is palpable, driven by an understanding of his vulnerability due to his impaired vision. As the quest to find Nacho goes on, it reinforces the community’s resilience and determination to ensure the safety and well-being of its members.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

