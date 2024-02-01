Nebraska Prisons: A Crisis of Overcrowding and Safety Concerns

Nebraska's prison population witnessed a sharp hike of 16% between 2010 and 2020, a significant surge attributed in part to a gun violence bill passed in 2009. This population explosion has highlighted the persistent issues within the state's correctional system, with the recent incidents at a south Lincoln prison serving as a sobering reminder.

Incidents at the Reception and Treatment Center

Two mass fights erupted among inmates at the Reception and Treatment Center, causing injuries from homemade weapons. Despite the severity of the situation, no staff were harmed, and all inmates were treated internally for minor injuries. However, the Department of Correctional Services remained tight-lipped, failing to promptly disclose the number of inmates involved or injured.

Beyond the immediate issue, the department did not issue a news release or notify the relevant oversight bodies, including the State Ombudsman's Office or the Legislature's Judiciary Committee. This episode underscores the ongoing problem of limited transparency and oversight in Nebraska's prisons.

Past and Present Concerns

The Reception and Treatment Center, born from the consolidation of two state prisons in May 2022, was flagged for safety and security concerns even before its inception. An October 2022 report by the Office of the Inspector General for Corrections illuminated these issues. However, the Department of Correctional Services rejected most of the report's recommendations.

The facility's history is marred by violent incidents, such as criminal charges against five inmates for an attack in February 2023 and injuries to seven staff members in May from inmate attacks with manufactured weapons. The recent incidents are not isolated but rather a continuation of the facility's troubled past.

A Pattern of Violence

In addition to the Reception and Treatment Center's issues, inmate assaults on staff members have resulted in serious injuries, including concussions. Two inmates have died at the center, and an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary also assaulted a staff member, leading to a serious injury.

These alarming episodes have amplified safety concerns at the Reception and Treatment Center, casting a heavy shadow over Nebraska's correctional facilities. It is a stark reminder that the state's prisons are not just struggling with overcrowding, but also with serious safety and transparency concerns.