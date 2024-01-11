en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Nebraska Officials Amplify Fight Against Human Trafficking

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:15 pm EST
Nebraska Officials Amplify Fight Against Human Trafficking

Nebraska’s battle against human trafficking has entered a new phase, with state officials, including Attorney General Mike Hilgers and Lt. Gov Joe Kelly, spearheading initiatives to combat this heinous crime. A ceremony was held at the Capitol on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, featuring state senators, advocates, and law enforcement officers. Their collaborative efforts were showcased, highlighting the various measures taken against one of the world’s most insidious crimes.

Recognizing Human Trafficking Awareness Month

In a continued commitment to addressing the issue, Governor Jim Pillen has declared January 2024 as ‘Human Trafficking Awareness Month’. This decision continues a tradition initiated the previous year, reflecting the state’s dedication to bringing this issue to the forefront of public consciousness.

Efforts and Challenges in Combating Human Trafficking

Despite the state’s rigorous efforts, the numbers reflect a challenging reality. Convictions for sex trafficking in Nebraska remain relatively low, with nine convictions registered in 2023, a decrease from 13 in 2022. These statistics underscore the complexity of the issue and the difficulties faced by law enforcement in bringing perpetrators to justice.

The State Patrol’s human trafficking hotline, launched in October 2022, has proven instrumental in the fight against trafficking. It has received numerous calls, leading to investigations and prosecutions across the state. Attorney General Hilgers emphasized that trafficking is not limited to large urban areas, but occurs in all communities, including rural ones.

Legislative Efforts to Fight Human Trafficking

In a new legislative initiative, Sen. Christy Armendariz has introduced a bill that could significantly impact the fight against human trafficking. The proposed bill, LB1096, would allow legal action against internet content providers hosting non-consensual sex material. This novel approach aims to provide another tool to combat human trafficking, reflecting the evolving nature of this crime in the digital age.

Previous legislative actions in Nebraska have included increased penalties for traffickers and the immunization of trafficking victims from prostitution charges. These measures reflect a holistic approach, attacking the issue from multiple angles to ensure maximum effectiveness.

0
Crime Human Rights United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
4 mins ago
Calgary Mother Confronts Daughter's Murderer in Emotional Court Sentencing
In a Calgary courtroom, a mother named Helen Wordsworth stood firm as she directed her victim impact statement towards her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bennett, during his second-degree murder sentencing hearing. The case revolved around the disturbing murder of her precious three-year-old daughter, Ivy Wick, in the fall of 2021. The child’s life was brutally taken away,
Calgary Mother Confronts Daughter's Murderer in Emotional Court Sentencing
Nicaraguan Dissident Joao Maldonado Survives Second Assassination Attempt in Costa Rica
22 mins ago
Nicaraguan Dissident Joao Maldonado Survives Second Assassination Attempt in Costa Rica
Wave of Chaos Engulfs Ecuador After Disappearance of Gang Leaders
31 mins ago
Wave of Chaos Engulfs Ecuador After Disappearance of Gang Leaders
Florida Woman Accuses Lyft of Negligence Following Sexual Assault by Driver
8 mins ago
Florida Woman Accuses Lyft of Negligence Following Sexual Assault by Driver
Illegal Tunnel Under Brooklyn Synagogue Leads to Structural Concerns and Arrests
9 mins ago
Illegal Tunnel Under Brooklyn Synagogue Leads to Structural Concerns and Arrests
Calvert County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public Help to Locate Wanted Suspect
13 mins ago
Calvert County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public Help to Locate Wanted Suspect
Latest Headlines
World News
Pepperdine Set as Favorite in Crucial WCC Men's Basketball Game Against Pacific
2 mins
Pepperdine Set as Favorite in Crucial WCC Men's Basketball Game Against Pacific
Purdue Coach Matt Painter Calls for Safety Measures Against Court Storming
2 mins
Purdue Coach Matt Painter Calls for Safety Measures Against Court Storming
Josh Atencio Commits to Seattle Sounders with a Four-Year Contract Extension
3 mins
Josh Atencio Commits to Seattle Sounders with a Four-Year Contract Extension
Wealthy Clubs' Struggles with Financial Fair Play: The Case of Newcastle United
3 mins
Wealthy Clubs' Struggles with Financial Fair Play: The Case of Newcastle United
Brock Purdy: From 'Game Manager' to 'Gunslinger' Amid 49ers' Playoff Push
5 mins
Brock Purdy: From 'Game Manager' to 'Gunslinger' Amid 49ers' Playoff Push
Netanyahu Condemns ICC's Decision to Investigate Alleged War Crimes in Gaza
5 mins
Netanyahu Condemns ICC's Decision to Investigate Alleged War Crimes in Gaza
Brock Purdy: The Gunslinger Who Rejects the 'Game Manager' Label
5 mins
Brock Purdy: The Gunslinger Who Rejects the 'Game Manager' Label
UK Cabinet Mulls Military Action in Red Sea Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
6 mins
UK Cabinet Mulls Military Action in Red Sea Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
A Shift in Power: The New Highest Paid Coaches in U.S. Sports
6 mins
A Shift in Power: The New Highest Paid Coaches in U.S. Sports
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app