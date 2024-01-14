NDLEA Thwarts Drug Trafficking with Major Seizures and Arrests Across Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) of Nigeria has made substantial drug seizures and arrests in a series of operations nationwide. In a display of relentless pursuit, the NDLEA has demonstrated its commitment to thwarting the drug trade and curbing substance abuse in the country.

On January 12, 2024, in the Onikan area of Lagos Island, the NDLEA apprehended a 42-year-old suspect, Taofeek Yusuf, in possession of a staggering 111.2 kilograms of Canadian Loud. This potent synthetic strain of cannabis was contained in 324 bags, ready for distribution. The arrest and seizure were the result of credible intelligence and an operative strategy that is tightening the noose on drug trafficking in Nigeria.

Interception at MMIA and Tramadol Seizure

In another operation, a suspect, Godwin ThankGod, was caught red-handed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos, a day earlier. Godwin was attempting to board a flight to Italy with contraband codeine syrup and rohypnol concealed in his luggage. Concurrently, NDLEA officers made a significant seizure at the SAHCO import shed. A shipment arriving from Karachi, Pakistan, was found to be carrying 300,000 pills of tramadol, a potent opioid painkiller often misused due to its euphoric effects.

NDLEA operatives unearthed drug-laden consignments at various courier firms. This included tramadol and cannabis ingeniously hidden in the soles of shoes destined for Oman, and tramadol and rohypnol cleverly concealed in spices bound for the UK. In a significant move, a clandestine ‘skuchies’ factory was raided in Ibadan, Oyo State. The operation led to the seizure of various drugs and the disruption of the production cycle of ‘skuchies,’ a concoction of psychoactive substances known for its dangerous side effects.

The NDLEA’s determined actions underscore the importance of its role in the battle against the drug trade. These successful operations send a clear message to those involved in the illicit drug market: the NDLEA is committed to dismantling the machinery of drug trafficking, one operation at a time.