en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

NDLEA Thwarts Drug Trafficking with Major Seizures and Arrests Across Nigeria

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:58 am EST
NDLEA Thwarts Drug Trafficking with Major Seizures and Arrests Across Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) of Nigeria has made substantial drug seizures and arrests in a series of operations nationwide. In a display of relentless pursuit, the NDLEA has demonstrated its commitment to thwarting the drug trade and curbing substance abuse in the country.

On January 12, 2024, in the Onikan area of Lagos Island, the NDLEA apprehended a 42-year-old suspect, Taofeek Yusuf, in possession of a staggering 111.2 kilograms of Canadian Loud. This potent synthetic strain of cannabis was contained in 324 bags, ready for distribution. The arrest and seizure were the result of credible intelligence and an operative strategy that is tightening the noose on drug trafficking in Nigeria.

Interception at MMIA and Tramadol Seizure

In another operation, a suspect, Godwin ThankGod, was caught red-handed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos, a day earlier. Godwin was attempting to board a flight to Italy with contraband codeine syrup and rohypnol concealed in his luggage. Concurrently, NDLEA officers made a significant seizure at the SAHCO import shed. A shipment arriving from Karachi, Pakistan, was found to be carrying 300,000 pills of tramadol, a potent opioid painkiller often misused due to its euphoric effects.

NDLEA operatives unearthed drug-laden consignments at various courier firms. This included tramadol and cannabis ingeniously hidden in the soles of shoes destined for Oman, and tramadol and rohypnol cleverly concealed in spices bound for the UK. In a significant move, a clandestine ‘skuchies’ factory was raided in Ibadan, Oyo State. The operation led to the seizure of various drugs and the disruption of the production cycle of ‘skuchies,’ a concoction of psychoactive substances known for its dangerous side effects.

The NDLEA’s determined actions underscore the importance of its role in the battle against the drug trade. These successful operations send a clear message to those involved in the illicit drug market: the NDLEA is committed to dismantling the machinery of drug trafficking, one operation at a time.

0
Crime Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
13 mins ago
US Rapper Viper Accused of Years-Long Captivity in Houston Garage
In a disturbing revelation that has rocked the music world, US rapper Viper, born Lee Carter, stands accused of holding a woman captive in his Houston garage for several years. The victim, whose identity remains confidential for her safety, was reportedly confined and subjected to both physical and mental abuse. Tip Leads to Discovery Local
US Rapper Viper Accused of Years-Long Captivity in Houston Garage
Rivers State Police Neutralize Notorious Cult Leader 'General' and Accomplice
39 mins ago
Rivers State Police Neutralize Notorious Cult Leader 'General' and Accomplice
Man Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault at Coogee Beach: A Public Safety Concern
42 mins ago
Man Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault at Coogee Beach: A Public Safety Concern
Unrest in Glacis Estate: Man and Three Boys Arrested Amidst Police Intervention
16 mins ago
Unrest in Glacis Estate: Man and Three Boys Arrested Amidst Police Intervention
Tragic Death in Nairobi: Woman's Leap from Balcony Sparks Investigation
19 mins ago
Tragic Death in Nairobi: Woman's Leap from Balcony Sparks Investigation
Tory Lanez Reunites with Son Kai During Heartfelt Prison Visits
33 mins ago
Tory Lanez Reunites with Son Kai During Heartfelt Prison Visits
Latest Headlines
World News
Decoding the 'Second Brain': Glial Cells' Crucial Role in Digestion
14 seconds
Decoding the 'Second Brain': Glial Cells' Crucial Role in Digestion
Japan's Top Officials Congratulate Taiwan's President-Elect, Signifying Close Ties
4 mins
Japan's Top Officials Congratulate Taiwan's President-Elect, Signifying Close Ties
Movano Health's Evie Ring: A Pioneering Health Tracker for Women
4 mins
Movano Health's Evie Ring: A Pioneering Health Tracker for Women
Taiwan's Election Outcome: Victory for Lai Ching-te and Implications for Taiwan-China Relations
8 mins
Taiwan's Election Outcome: Victory for Lai Ching-te and Implications for Taiwan-China Relations
Antibody-Drug Conjugates: A Transformative Phase in Cancer Treatment
8 mins
Antibody-Drug Conjugates: A Transformative Phase in Cancer Treatment
Lai Ching-te: Taiwan's New President at the Helm amid Political Tensions
10 mins
Lai Ching-te: Taiwan's New President at the Helm amid Political Tensions
Rahul Gandhi's Justice Drive: Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Commences from Manipur
11 mins
Rahul Gandhi's Justice Drive: Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Commences from Manipur
Beyond Tennis: How to Enhance Your Australian Open Experience
13 mins
Beyond Tennis: How to Enhance Your Australian Open Experience
Kevin McCarthy Reflects: Trump, January 6, and What Lies Ahead
14 mins
Kevin McCarthy Reflects: Trump, January 6, and What Lies Ahead
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
1 hour
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
4 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
5 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
5 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
7 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
11 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
12 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
12 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
12 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app