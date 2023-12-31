en English
Crime

NDLEA Strikes Major Blow to Nigeria’s Drug Trade

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:27 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 4:59 pm EST
As Nigeria prepared to welcome the New Year, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) dealt a significant blow to the country’s drug trade. In a series of separate incidents, the NDLEA apprehended individuals involved in drug-related offenses, underscoring the agency’s unwavering commitment to quell the menace of narcotics.

A Series of Arrests

At the heart of the crackdown was the arrest of Agu Evidence Amobi, a Qatar-based businessman. Amobi was nabbed at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos while attempting to board a flight to Doha. In his possession, NDLEA agents discovered 1.30kg of cannabis sativa skilfully concealed within foodstuff. A stark reminder of the lengths individuals will go to smuggle drugs, Amobi claimed the narcotics were intended for his living expenses and his children’s education.

Simultaneously, Uchegbu Onyebuchi Obi was detained for attempting to ship a staggering 72,000 pills of tramadol 225mg to Kano via a domestic flight. A carton containing an identical quantity of tramadol, totaling 38.50kg, was also seized by the NDLEA operatives.

Christmas Day Operation

In addition to these arrests, Christmas Day saw NDLEA officers intercept a truck in Yobe State laden with cannabis and opioids. The operation resulted in further arrests and the seizure of even more narcotics, emphasizing the relentless pursuit of the NDLEA in combating drug trafficking.

Interstate Crackdown

More successful operations were conducted across the country. In Imo State, a commercial bus carrying 400 bottles of codeine syrup and 7,590 pills of various opioids was intercepted. Other arrests in Kano and along the Lagos-Ilorin expressway unveiled caches of cannabis and the apprehension of individuals supplying drugs to bandits.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency’s recent operations mark a significant stride in Nigeria’s ongoing struggle against the drug trade. They serve as a testament to the agency’s dedication and unwavering commitment to creating a drug-free Nigeria. As the New Year dawns, the NDLEA remains resolute and vigilant, ready to combat the drug trade at every turn.

Crime Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

