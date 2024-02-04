NDLEA Seizes 14 Tonnes of Smuggled Ghanaian Loud in Lagos

In a parallel world of conflict, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) of Nigeria wrestles with the underworld of illegal narcotics, intercepting a large consignment of Ghanaian Loud, a potent strain of cannabis sativa, smuggled into Lagos, Nigeria from Ghana.

The operation unfurled in the early hours of Sunday, January 28, when NDLEA officials trailed and seized three vehicles in the Ojuelegba area of Lagos. These vehicles held a whopping 14,524.8 kilograms of the illicit substance. The drivers of two of the vehicles managed to escape, but 66-year-old Nasiru Ojomu was not so fortunate. Ojomu, an associate of the elusive drug baron Suleiman Jimoh, also known as Temo, was apprehended. Temo has been linked to several drug shipments and is currently in hiding.

Nationwide Crackdown

The agency made additional arrests related to drug trafficking across different states. In Zaria, Kaduna state, they arrested a deaf and mute dealer with 150 grams of cannabis. A 56-year-old man was apprehended in possession of 51 kilograms of cannabis. In Kogi state, officials destroyed 833.32 kilograms of cannabis and arrested the farm owner. In Nasarawa, three individuals were arrested with 24.4 kilograms of the substance. A significant recovery of 258 kilograms was made in Ondo state.

In December 2023, the NDLEA made headlines when they arrested a 70-year-old woman and her son for possessing a large quantity of tramadol pills, codeine syrup, and Canadian Loud ahead of the holiday season. The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa, hailed these efforts, urging all formations of the agency to remain vigilant and double their efforts on both drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction.