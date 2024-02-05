NDLEA Seizes 14.5 Tons of Ghanaian Loud; Boko Haram Releases Hostages

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized an enormous shipment of 14.5 tons of a potent strain of cannabis known as 'Ghanaian loud'. The contraband was smuggled into Lagos from Ghana, loaded in two trucks and a J5 bus. The operation resulted in the arrest of a 66-year-old driver linked to a wanted drug baron, while two other drivers managed to escape. The NDLEA has been at the forefront of drug enforcement, seizing numerous shipments of Indian hemp associated with the same drug lord over the past three years and conducting operations to intercept illicit substances throughout Nigeria.

The interception of 14,524.8 kilograms of Ghanaian loud, a potent variant of cannabis sativa, represents a significant achievement for the NDLEA. The agency's operatives were able to track and intercept the three vehicles carrying large quantities of the psychoactive substance in the Ojuelegba area of Lagos. Additional arrests were made in different states, demonstrating the NDLEA's ongoing dedication to combating drug trafficking.

Hostage Release: A Ray Of Hope

In a separate event, Boko Haram, the infamous extremist group, released a female youth corps member and four other women who had been held captive for varying durations. The youngest of the hostages had been in captivity since 2017. This release was facilitated by Hajiya Aisha Wakil, known as Mama Boko Haram, following an appeal from the sister of the youth corps member, Hadiza Umaru. The hostages were released without a ransom, thanks to Mama Wakil's intervention.

The women endured horrifying conditions during their captivity, including sexual abuse and limited hygiene facilities. In the wake of their release, Mama Boko Haram has called for the release of other hostages, including Leah Sharibu, and urged the captors to surrender to the Nigerian Army.