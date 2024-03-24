NDLEA Seizes 44,948kg Drugs, Arrests 8 in Lagos, Edo, Ondo Raids; Vehicles Confiscated

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has achieved significant success in its ongoing battle against drug trafficking in Nigeria, confiscating over 44,948 kilograms of illicit substances and apprehending eight suspects in a series of raids across Lagos, Edo, and Ondo states. The operations also resulted in the seizure of 11 vehicles associated with the drug cartels, marking a substantial blow to drug trafficking operations within the regions.

Widespread Raids Yield Significant Results

In a detailed operation, the NDLEA targeted multiple locations, including farms, warehouses, and transit routes, to dismantle the drug trade networks. In Edo State, operatives destroyed 14,310.8625 kilograms of psychoactive substances on 5.7 hectares of land in Ohosu Ugbogui forest. Similar operations in Ondo State saw the destruction of 7,687.8 kilograms of cannabis in a warehouse, with additional quantities seized during transportation. Lagos State raids focused on urban centers, where a significant haul of Ghanaian Loud, a potent strain of cannabis, was seized alongside 11 vehicles used by the traffickers.

Strategic Operations Disrupt Drug Syndicates

The NDLEA's strategic approach involved both land and air surveillance, enabling the rapid identification and disruption of drug syndicates. Notable among the operations was the seizure of 10,534 kilograms of drugs in Lagos and the arrest of suspects involved in distributing substances like pentazocine injection, tramadol, and codeine syrup. The raids extended beyond traditional narcotics, with seizures including cocaine and heroin, highlighting the diverse nature of the drug trade in Nigeria.

Continued Advocacy and Enforcement Efforts

The NDLEA's efforts extended beyond enforcement, with ongoing advocacy campaigns aimed at educating the public about the dangers of drug abuse. Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd.), the NDLEA's Chairman, commended the operatives for their dedication and urged continued vigilance to eradicate drug trafficking from Nigeria. The recent operations underscore the agency's commitment to dismantling drug networks and preventing the distribution of illegal substances across the country.

The successful raids and seizures by the NDLEA not only disrupt the supply chains of drug cartels but also serve as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenge posed by drug trafficking and abuse. As the NDLEA continues its multifaceted approach to combating drug-related issues, the impact of these operations is expected to resonate across the nation, contributing to a safer and drug-free society.