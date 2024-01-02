en English
Crime

NDLEA Nets Major Successes in Fight Against Illicit Drug Activities in 2023

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
NDLEA Nets Major Successes in Fight Against Illicit Drug Activities in 2023

In a significant stride against illicit drug activities, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Oyo State, Nigeria, under the leadership of Commander Olayinka Joe-Fadipe, marked 2023 with a series of prominent achievements. Over the course of the year, the NDLEA arrested 417 individuals, 340 men and 77 women, for drug-related crimes. The suspects were implicated in the trafficking and abuse of a wide range of substances, including Cannabis sativa, Tramadol, Diazepam, Rohypnol, Colorado, Ice, Arizona, Codeine, and a cannabis-infused beverage known as Monkey Thailand, among others.

NDLEA’s Massive Drug Seizure and Legal Actions

The agency’s relentless efforts led to the seizure of approximately 8 tonnes of drugs, with an estimated combined market value of about ₦135.6 million. In addition to this, the NDLEA discovered and eradicated a cannabis farm spanning over 1.8 hectares. Legal action was initiated against 91 suspects, resulting in the conviction of 54 individuals. The convicts received prison sentences that varied from six months to 10 years.

Drug Demand Reduction and Rehabilitation Efforts

Beyond their law enforcement activities, the NDLEA also prioritized drug demand reduction. Over the course of the year, they provided counseling services to over 246 people and successfully rehabilitated 13 individuals. In an effort to expand its rehabilitation capabilities, the agency is in the process of establishing a Standard Rehabilitation Centre in Iseyin.

Sensitization Programs and Voluntary Substance Abuse Tests

Complementing their enforcement and rehabilitation efforts, the NDLEA also conducted extensive sensitization programs across schools and media outlets. Furthermore, the agency administered voluntary substance abuse tests, identifying nine positive results. These combined efforts reflect the NDLEA’s comprehensive approach to tackling the complex issue of drug abuse in Nigeria.

Crime Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

