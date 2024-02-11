NDLEA Makes Historic Drug Bust, Seizes 7,345.209 kg in Nigeria Capital

In the Federal Capital Territory, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has made a monumental seizure of 7,345.209 kilograms of illicit drugs, valued at approximately N125.71 million. This significant haul occurred in 2023 and included a diverse range of substances: marijuana, cocaine, diazepam, methamphetamine, rohypnol, tramadol, pentazocine, heroin, megadon, and ecstasy.

The NDLEA's relentless pursuit of drug traffickers in the Federal Capital Territory has led to the arrest of 640 suspects throughout 2023. This number encompasses individuals from various walks of life, illustrating the pervasive nature of the drug trade. Among those apprehended, 295 faced charges in court, resulting in the conviction of 201 individuals.

Amidst the arrests and convictions, the NDLEA has not lost sight of the human lives caught in the crossfire of drug abuse. In a commendable effort towards rehabilitation, the agency has counseled and reintegrated 175 drug users back into society. This initiative underscores the importance of addressing the root causes of addiction and providing individuals with a chance to rebuild their lives.

The Unyielding Tide

While the NDLEA's efforts have undoubtedly made a dent in the illicit drug trade, the sheer volume of seized substances serves as a stark reminder of the scale of this issue. The largest seizure occurred in Nasarawa state, with 4,037 kilograms of cannabis sativa confiscated. In Kano state, a staggering 216,000 pills of tramadol 250mg were intercepted. Furthermore, a suspected supplier of illicit drugs to insurgents in Banki, Borno state, was apprehended with 20,000 capsules of tramadol.

In total, 24 suspected drug traffickers and dealers, including three women, were arrested during these operations. The ongoing battle against drug trafficking is far from over, but the NDLEA's unwavering commitment to safeguarding public health and safety remains a beacon of hope.

As the calendar flips to another year, the NDLEA's work continues, carried forth by the knowledge that every gram of illicit substance seized brings us one step closer to a safer, healthier society. The story of 2023's monumental drug bust serves as both a testament to the agency's dedication and a sobering reminder of the tremendous task that lies ahead.