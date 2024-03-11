NDLEA Intercepts Illicit Drug Consignment, Arrests Traffickers Across Nigeria

In a series of successful operations, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted illicit drug consignments and apprehended numerous suspects involved in drug trafficking across various states in Nigeria. The agency's Director of Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, revealed these developments in a statement on Sunday, highlighting the significant efforts to combat drug-related crimes.

Advertisment

Busts and Arrests: From Osun to Lagos, NDLEA Fights Drug Trafficking

The NDLEA uncovered a consignment of cannabis sativa and opioids concealed in the engine compartment of an interstate commercial bus along the Gbongan – Ibadan road in Osun State. Additionally, two grandfathers were arrested in Maiduguri and Gamboru-Ngala, Borno State, along with accomplices, for trafficking tramadol injection. The agency's operations also led to the interception of drug shipments in Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, and Enugu states, among others, resulting in the seizure of various illicit substances and the arrest of numerous suspects.

Intensified Efforts: NDLEA's Dual Strategy Against Drugs

Advertisment

Amidst the crackdown on drug trafficking, the NDLEA has concurrently intensified its advocacy efforts through the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign. Across the country, NDLEA commands have engaged in sensitization lectures and advocacy visits to schools, markets, worship centers, and communities, emphasizing the dangers of drug abuse and the importance of prevention and rehabilitation initiatives.

A Call for Continued Vigilance: NDLEA Chairman Commends Efforts

Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, commended the diligent efforts of NDLEA commands nationwide. However, he urged them not to relent in their efforts, emphasizing the ongoing need to intensify drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction activities to curb the scourge of drug trafficking and abuse in Nigeria.

The NDLEA's unwavering commitment to combating drug-related crimes underscores its pivotal role in safeguarding communities and promoting a drug-free society.