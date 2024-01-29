NDLEA Declares Former Beauty Queen Wanted, Arrests Drug Trafficking Syndicate Members

In a dramatic turn of events, Nigeria's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has declared former beauty queen, Ms. Aderinoye Queen Christmas, also known as Ms. Queen Oluwadamilola Aderinoye, wanted for drug trafficking. The former Miss Commonwealth Nigeria Culture 2015/2016 is now on the NDLEA's radar after a raid on her Lekki, Lagos residence revealed illicit substances and drug-related items.

The Raid and the Escape

On January 24th, NDLEA operatives stormed Ms. Aderinoye's residence, unearthing 606 grams of Canadian Loud, a potent synthetic cannabis strain. They also discovered an electronic weighing scale and other items associated with the drug trade. In a daring escape, Ms. Aderinoye managed to evade capture during the operation.

Other Arrests and Seizures

On the heels of the Lekki raid, the NDLEA made additional arrests. On January 25th, two men, Sunday Michael Owoborode and Valentine Anene, members of an international drug trafficking syndicate, were apprehended in Ogun state. The duo was in possession of 1.8kg of cannabis and other illicit substances. Valentine was caught preparing to travel to Qatar, laden with drugs. On the same day, a 50-year-old man, Sunday Adediran, was arrested in Lagos with 20kg of cannabis sativa found in his home.

International Drug Trafficking in Nigeria

Nigeria has long grappled with the specter of international drug trafficking. The NDLEA's recent actions underscore the country's commitment to dismantling these criminal networks. The agency's rigorous pursuit of drug traffickers, exemplified by the declaration of Ms. Aderinoye as wanted, and the arrest of syndicate members, provides a stark warning to those engaged in this illicit trade.