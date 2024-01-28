Subscribe

NDLEA Declares Former Beauty Queen Wanted for Alleged Drug Involvement

The NDLEA in Nigeria has declared former beauty queen Ms. Aderinoye Queen Christmas wanted over allegations of involvement in illicit drug activities, highlighting the complex nature of the illicit drug trade.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Nigeria has sparked a wave of attention with its unprecedented move. The agency has declared former beauty queen, founder of the Queen Christmas Foundation, and Miss Commonwealth Nigeria Culture 2015/2016, Ms. Aderinoye Queen Christmas, wanted. The reason behind this declaration is an allegation of involvement in illicit drug activities.

The NDLEA's decision comes in the wake of a raid at Ms. Christmas's Lekki, Lagos residence. Evidence, suggesting her involvement in illicit substance activities, was reportedly discovered. This included 606 grams of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, an electronic weighing scale, considerable quantities of drug packaging materials, and a black RAV 4 SUV, among other items. Further amplifying the gravity of the situation, two members of an international drug trafficking syndicate were arrested in a separate operation.

Drug Trafficking and Abuse: A Pervasive Issue in Nigeria

This development sheds light on the pervasive issue of drug trafficking and abuse in Nigeria. The involvement of individuals from varied backgrounds, including a former beauty queen, underscores the complex nature of the illicit drug trade. The NDLEA's actions form part of the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign, a concerted effort to address drug abuse and trafficking.