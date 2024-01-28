NDLEA Declares Former Beauty Queen Wanted for Alleged Drug Involvement

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Nigeria has sparked a wave of attention with its unprecedented move. The agency has declared former beauty queen, founder of the Queen Christmas Foundation, and Miss Commonwealth Nigeria Culture 2015/2016, Ms. Aderinoye Queen Christmas, wanted. The reason behind this declaration is an allegation of involvement in illicit drug activities.

The NDLEA's decision comes in the wake of a raid at Ms. Christmas's Lekki, Lagos residence. Evidence, suggesting her involvement in illicit substance activities, was reportedly discovered. This included 606 grams of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, an electronic weighing scale, considerable quantities of drug packaging materials, and a black RAV 4 SUV, among other items. Further amplifying the gravity of the situation, two members of an international drug trafficking syndicate were arrested in a separate operation.

Drug Trafficking and Abuse: A Pervasive Issue in Nigeria

This development sheds light on the pervasive issue of drug trafficking and abuse in Nigeria. The involvement of individuals from varied backgrounds, including a former beauty queen, underscores the complex nature of the illicit drug trade. The NDLEA's actions form part of the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign, a concerted effort to address drug abuse and trafficking.