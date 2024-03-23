NDLEA Alerts on New Impersonation Scam Targeting Families of Nigerians Abroad

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has recently spotlighted a concerning trend where fraudsters impersonate agency officers to extort money from families with members overseas, under the pretense of their arrest at Nigerian airports for drug-related crimes. This deceptive practice has seen scammers demanding hefty sums for their 'release', prompting an official warning against these fraudulent activities.

Advertisment

Unmasking the Scam: How it Operates

Scammers, posing as NDLEA officials, reach out to families claiming that a relative has been detained at airports like Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, with illicit substances. These calls often result in panic, leading to family members being duped into paying millions of Naira for their loved ones' freedom. The NDLEA has clarified through investigations that these incidents are scams, with no such arrests occurring, and the individuals claimed to be in custody are not held by the agency.

NDLEA's Response and Public Advisory

Advertisment

In response to these fraudulent claims, the NDLEA, through its Director of Media and Advocacy Femi Babafemi, has issued statements on its official channels, debunking the scammers' narratives. The agency has successfully intercepted several attempts when relatives sought verification from official contacts. It stresses the importance of confidentiality regarding travel plans and encourages the public to reach out to its official lines for clarification or assistance in similar situations.

Preventive Measures and Vigilance

The NDLEA urges the public to remain vigilant and cautious, advising against sharing sensitive travel information that could be exploited by criminals. It also emphasizes not succumbing to the demands of these impersonators, highlighting the necessity of verifying such distressing claims through the agency's official communication channels. The overarching message is clear: stay informed, stay skeptical of unsolicited calls, and always verify before acting on such critical matters.

This alarming trend not only sheds light on the innovative methods scammers employ to exploit families emotionally and financially but also underscores the importance of public awareness and the need for continuous education on verifying information in the digital age. By staying informed and cautious, individuals can safeguard themselves and their loved ones against such deceitful schemes, reinforcing the adage that forewarned is forearmed.